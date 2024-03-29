Free Agent From John Harbaugh’s Team Plans to Meet Jim Harbaugh in LA Right After Clearance

Sibling rivalry is nothing new in the NFL world. Just last season, Jason Kelce clinched his career-first win against the Kansas City Chiefs, where his younger brother Travis plays as a tight end. And let’s not forget Super Bowl LVII as well. This season, however, the focus shifts to the Harbaugh brothers — John and Jim Harbaugh, to be exact. The younger Harbaugh took over the helm at Los Angeles (Chargers) right after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a natty, while John steered the Ravens to the AFC Championship, unfortunately falling short against the eventual champs — the KC Chiefs. The brother duo’s battle in the coming season is expected to be legendary, and the latest move involving free agent J.K. Dobbins has already sent us into a frenzy.

Advertisement

As per reports by NFL insider Adam Schefter, J.K. Dobbins is scheduled to meet the Chargers this Friday after spending his rookie stint with the Ravens. The Ohio State alum could turn out to be a cost-effective option for the Bolts and, at the same time, deliver outstanding results. However, this hasn’t been the case during his stint in Baltimore, as Dobbins spent more time on the couch than on the gridiron.

Advertisement

After a standout debut season in 2020, accumulating 9 rushing scores from the 15 games he played, with only a sole appearance as a starter — Dobbins spent the entire 2021 season sidelined due to a torn meniscus. According to NFL.com, his comeback in 2022 fell short of expectations as he didn’t look quite himself on the back of an ACL injury. He went under the knife once again, but barely held his own throughout the rest of the season, including the scoreless Wild Card Round loss against the Bengals.

Hopes were high for Dobbins in 2023, but tragedy struck once again in the season opener after the star RB suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. During his entire four-year-long stint with the Ravens, Dobbins started just 9 games. The former second-round pick will be hoping to make a comeback this season and Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers could be the perfect fit. If an agreement falls into place, Dobbins will reunite with OC Greg Roman, who moved to LA from Baltimore just this season.

Fans Are Majorly Fixated on the John vs. Jim Harbaugh Rivalry Rather Than J.K. Dobbins

As soon as the news surfaced online, football fans were quick to share their two cents about it on social media. While some were more than moved by the possibility of Dobbins joining the Chargers, others joked about the Harbaugh brothers keeping the tradition alive by getting to share a running back—just like any siblings share clothes, baseball mitts, and whatnot. One even brought up Dobbins’ complaint about getting less time on the field just last year. Take a look:

Advertisement

The Chargers are expected to trade their No. 5 overall pick ahead of the draft with the hope of bolstering the offense that significantly struggled last year. Meanwhile, the Vikings are planning to move up the board with their two first-round picks up for trade, and if they manage to agree to a deal with the Chargers, it could change the tides for Jim Harbaugh and his new club. It’s also worth mentioning that the Chargers are set to host the Ravens in 2024, as per NBC Sports.