Kyler Murray Is Reportedly Putting in Bizarre Levels of Effort During Offseason

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 31: Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts after the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles on December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 31 Cardinals at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231231120

The upcoming NFL season could be a make-or-break one for Kyler Murray. Despite presenting sporadic brilliant moments, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has yet to fully deliver on the high expectations that were once set upon him in the league. However, this offseason, Murray is leaving no stone unturned, demonstrating a level of dedication that his running back teammate couldn’t help but discuss.

Advertisement

According to Arizona Cardinals RB Michael Carter, Murray’s work ethic has reached unprecedented levels before the new season kicks in. Carter, who joined the team last year, has seen Murray firsthand and testified to the quarterback’s pursuit to improve.

During his time with Dan Bickley on the ‘Bickley and Marotta Show‘, Carter even revealed that he hasn’t witnessed Murray leaving the team facility anytime recently. In fact, he tried to beat Murray to the facility by arriving two hours early, only to find his QB teammate’s Lamborghini already at the parking area.

“He’s always in here. He’s the freakin’ first person in. I’m sure he’s the last person out,” Carter remarked. “Last week, one time I was like, ‘you know what, let me try to be the first person in.’ I think we had a meeting at 9:15 (a.m.), I think I got here at 7:15 maybe. That’s two hours, you know? That Lambo already here.”

“That Lambo already here.” Cardinals RB Michael Carter knew Kyler Murray was competitive. But now Carter knows the QB is putting in the work before and after everyone else leaves. Story: https://t.co/AAucSFNzo9 pic.twitter.com/CueXz0AfVl — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 22, 2024

Michael Carter clarified that Kyler Murray is committed to excellence and is coming off well as a determined quarterback. With his new contract already up, the star QB has managed to set a precedent for his teammates and even others, justifying his place within the Cardinals’ ranks. And fans are excited for him.

Fans Are in Awe of Kyler Murray’s Progress

The quarterback situation in the Arizona Cardinals’ camp is anything but ambiguous after the latest gesture by the Cardinals. The organization has made it abundantly clear that Kyler Murray will be their signal-caller for years to come. Murray’s status was confirmed back in 2022 when the Cardinals offered him a substantial five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

Despite the organization’s backing of Murray, fans have responded to the quarterback situation with a mix of reactions. Some responded with humor to the discussion, while others expressed genuine excitement for the upcoming season under Murray’s leadership. However, amidst the anticipation, there were also some pertinent questions about the Cardinals’ quarterback situation. Take a look:

Well Like They Say, “The Proof Is In The Pudding”! pic.twitter.com/VzDOjXpAJk — Just An Avg Guy Invictus Maneo (@NoBody60300755) May 22, 2024

They finally let him bring his Xbox to the facility — nopicksnix (@nopicksnix) May 25, 2024

This is good to know. Kyler’s work ethic has been in question most of his career. He has a ton of potential this season — Dustin Ludke (@theDunit13) May 25, 2024

Completely forgot Carter was on the Cardinals. Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr boutta cook this year — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) May 25, 2024

Outside of Jayden Daniels, CJ, Mahomes and Lamar, Kyler one of my favorites too — Coach Mitch (@WorldwideHaven) May 25, 2024

For Kyler Murray, the upcoming season represents an important time in his career. The Cardinals have gone to great lengths to support him, awarding him a considerable financial update.

Following a season marked by Murray’s return from a torn ACL, it is obvious that the expectations have soared. The former 2019 first-overall pick is yet to show his best football, and the Red Sea is waiting with bated breath for it to happen.