Dave Portnoy Blames Sam Monson For Costing Drake Maye the MVP Nod

Matthew Stafford finally won the NFL MVP award after 17 long years in the league. For many, it was a long time coming and a well-deserved praise for the veteran QB. But for Dave Portnoy and those residing in and around New England, it was a major disappointment since Drake Maye lost by just one vote.

For those unaware, the MVP voting ranked as follows: Stafford (24), Drake Maye (23), Josh Allen (2), and Justin Herbert (1). The list sparked strong reactions from fans, claiming Herbert should not have been nominated as the MVP, especially since Super Bowl contender Sam Darnold didn’t get a spot.

And make no mistake, Darnold, though a ‘Game Manager,’ is one of the best game managers in the league. He made the Vikings look monstrous in 2024, and just when everyone gave the Seahawks a cold shoulder, he punched them a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Lucky for fans, the Herbert voter came out to explain why he cast what many believed to be an unusual vote.

“I was the Justin Herbert vote,” Sam Monson, the ‘Irish NFL Analyst,’ wrote on X. “The guy had the worst offensive line in the NFL all season and despite that he was working miracles in almost every single game. Stafford’s OL became 2/5ths as bad as Herbert’s for 5 minutes and he became a turnover howitzer. He embodied ‘value’.”

Irked by Drake Maye losing the MVP award, Dave Portnoy reacted to the post, writing, “Imagine thinking you outsmarted every other human who watched football. Only cost Maye the MVP. Luckily we play for Lombardi’s in New England.”

. Imagine thinking you outsmarted every other human who watched football. Only cost Maye the MVP. Luckily we play for Lombardi’s in New England. https://t.co/b5fvOrjbw6 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 6, 2026

In his later tweets, Sam explained how the emphasis of the award is about how ‘valuable’ a player is, “which is basically impossible to objectively evaluate with so many dependencies. But the idea that one vote altered a guy’s legacy is stupid.”



It was a courageous move to admit that it was his vote that potentially became the difference maker for Stafford. But that didn’t save him from the wrath of the fans who thought he made the vote about himself rather than voting for the most deserving player, which could have altered the results.