Kylie Kelce Hilariously Recalls Jason Kelce Not Realizing Valentine’s Day Falls on Feb. 14 Every Year While They Were Dating

For many NFL fans—and even some outside the football world—Kylie and Jason Kelce are the definition of “couple goals.” The beloved pair has built a wonderful life together as their family continues to grow. However, as Kylie admits, they aren’t particularly fond of Valentine’s Day—a holiday dedicated to celebrating love.

“So I’m on record in my most recent episode for stating that we’re not really Valentine’s Day people,” Kylie said on her Not Gonna Lie pod.

Does Jason agree with this statement? Apparently, he does believe in the magic of Valentine’s Day—unlike Kylie. “Speak for yourself,” he said to his wife. The idea that someone dislikes this day actually baffles him. He can’t comprehend that a person wouldn’t be fond of a day dedicated to celebrating loved ones.

Jason even showed up to the podcast wearing a flowery, heart-filled graphic T-shirt to celebrate the special day of love, he said, as his wife rolled her eyes in disbelief.

“Look at my shirt. What are you talking about? Who doesn’t, what kind of maniac doesn’t like the holiday that you get to celebrate your loved ones.”

So, what does Kylie have to say about Jason contradicting her and making it seem like she’s the only one who doesn’t care about February 14? Well, she pointed to her husband’s reaction to their early Valentine’s Days together. She revealed that the former Eagles player didn’t know Valentine’s Day was celebrated on the 14th of February every year. He probably thought it was a one-time thing.

“I believe somewhere on my Instagram, there is a post about when I asked are we doing something for Valentine’s Day. This is back when we first started dating. Your reply was ‘When is that?’ And I believe I said February 14th and you said, ‘Every year?'”

We can easily imagine Jason Kelce saying this in real life—after all, he’s never been the biggest romantic. He even showed up to his first date with Kylie drunk and exhausted, eventually dozing off mid-conversation. But the Super Bowl champ insists he’s come a long way since then.

Jason says he now believes in Valentine’s Day, but only because he has someone special to celebrate with. Before Kylie, his love life was nonexistent, and he never saw the point in celebrating a romantic holiday alone.

As for romance? Jason insists he pulls his weight, pointing to one grand gesture as proof—his proposal. The same proposal in which Kylie blacked out.

Kylie blacked out when Jason proposed

Kylie believes Jason shouldn’t count the proposal as his big romantic gesture to earn a notch in his belt. However, she agrees it was a romantic moment, though she has a hard time remembering her husband’s exact words. And why is that? Apparently, she blacked out.

“You cannot count proposal. You cannot count it because was I supposed to propose? It was very romantic. I don’t remember exactly what you said. I have stated publicly that I blacked out when you told me to get out of the car.”

Now that Jason is romantic—or at least considers himself to be—what does he think about Valentine’s Day? Well, he continues to insist that he’s not anti-Valentine’s, even though he understands it’s a made-up holiday created by big conglomerates to make money. However, he still feels it’s a great romantic holiday.

On the other hand, Kylie stood firm in her stance, maintaining her position as anti-Valentine.