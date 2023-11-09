“LJ is Cool as Sh*t Man”: Kyle Van Noy Can’t Stop Raving About His QB Lamar Jackson

In the ever-vibrant scenario of NFL friendship, linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s enthusiasm for his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, spills over. His recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show turned into a praise session for Jackson, with Van Noy admiring his leadership and work ethic.

As the newest addition to the Baltimore Ravens, Van Noy’s midseason insights are not just engaging; they reveal the heartbeat of a team in rhythm. He talked about Lamar’s drive for perfection. Since joining the Ravens’ ranks on September 27, Kyle Van Noy has dived headfirst into the action. His initial outing against the Browns, just days after signing, was impressive.

When Kyle Van Noy appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, his smile said it all. He was there to talk about their QB, Lamar Jackson. Pat got right to it, wondering what Kyle’s impressions of Lamar were over the past few weeks. Kyle started praising Lamar not just for his skills with the football but also for being a great guy off the field.

He said, “LJ is cool as sh*t, man. I like LJ a lot. He’s just been the real one. He’s like who you’re as a leader and a QB.” They’ve been having good times together, cracking jokes, and Kyle noticed that Lamar really shines when he’s guiding the offense.

Lamar’s not the kind to just make promises; he’s actively leading by example during practice, focused on nailing every detail. This sparked Pat’s curiosity—could this mean Lamar’s a bit of a perfectionist? Kyle confirmed as much, emphasizing Lamar’s drive to execute plays swiftly and accurately. To top it off, Kyle highlighted that Lamar brings a unique vibe to the team that really captures everyone’s admiration.

Kyle Van Noy’s Appreciation For Jackson’s Fitness

While Lamar Jackson’s skills leave fans and players in awe, a collective breath was held when he took a hard hit recently. However, the air of concern has been cleared by none other than head coach John Harbaugh, confirming Jackson’s health is not a worry.

Despite a scare against the Seahawks, the star QB feels “great,” and the team’s recent thrashing of Seattle showcased not just Jackson’s resilience but also the depth of the Ravens’ talent pool. Kyle Van Noy and Lamar Jackson’s connection is a clear picture of how united the Ravens are right now. When Van Noy chatted with McAfee, he let us in on how the whole team is pushing hard to be the best they can, with Jackson steering the ship.

They’re all synced up and running smoothly like they’re meant to do this together. With Jackson in good shape, everyone’s looking forward to seeing the heights this crew can reach. The team respects him a bunch – he’s the chill boss, guiding them forward with a steady hand.