Days After Carson Wentz’s “Bear Hunting” Debacle, Tyreek Hill’s Fishing Partner Gets Accused of Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Manhandling a Shark

The NFL offseason can get a bit mundane, especially when all the draft proceedings are over. So in order to look for some thrills, several NFL stars, coaches, and even reputed agents, engage in a variety of activities to get the much needed adrenaline rush. However, if we go by recent reports, the rush is starting to overflow. While free agent QB Carson Wentz was recently seen hunting down a black Bear, Tyreek Hill’s fishing partner and renowned NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus is facing flak for allegedly manhandling a hooked shark.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Carson, who has been struggling to find a taker in the league, uploaded a bunch of pictures of him alongside a dead Black Bear which he hunted down in Alaska. While Wentz didn’t commit any crime by doing so, his actions led to an absolute outrage on Twitter. As it turns out, even Rosenhaus is now facing similar backlash on different social media platforms for his ‘shark’ shenanigans.

Just like Carson Wentz, Drew Rosenhaus is getting destroyed on social media by animal lovers

2017 Super Bowl champion Carson Wentz, who has been struggling with injury issues for quite some time now, posed alongside a dead Bear and posted the pictures on his Instagram handle with caption, “Bucket list..Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth. Alaska!” He was blasted by fans online for killing the animal for no good reason.

Advertisement

Similarly, NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, who went fishing with superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill last week, got bashed for wrestling a hooked shark which was visibly struggling after getting caught. “Don’t grab em, don’t grab em,” yelled a person in the background, asking Drew not to touch the shark. However, the agent went ahead anyway and caught it’s tail. Drew then shared the video of the entire incident on Twitter with the caption, “went fishing with ⁦The Cheetah today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark.”

Taking cognizance into the matter, PETA, as reported by TMZ, recently lashed out at Drew for exhibiting cruel behavior while handling the animal. “Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove,” PETA said in its statement, adding that the aquatic beings don’t want “some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter likes.” Moreover, fans referred to Drew’s shark shenanigans as “animal cruelty at its finest.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/neruaelle/status/1671278022526136320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoeRobbie_/status/1671208231450861568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Johnny_JDW/status/1671489291690680320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bula412/status/1671248442872705026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When Drew’s video really started drawing a lot of negative attention, he again took to Twitter to clear his stance on the whole fiasco. “The real definition of a shark in the water and out. I don’t mess(with it), I respect it,” he wrote.

Tyreek Hill has again landed himself in a tough spot

Tyreek, who was recently accused of allegedly slapping an employee on the back of his head at Haulover Marina, is drawing even more negative attention because of the people he has been hanging out with. After Drew’s shark action went viral, Tyreek dropped an episode of his podcast “It Needed to Be Said” alongside Antonio Brown which also attracted severe backlash.

In fact, as Tyreek tried showcasing his support towards Antonio by suggesting to the critics that they should allow the veteran WR to live his life the way he wants to, fans accused ‘The Cheetah’ of overlooking all of Brown’s questionable actions that affected numerous people, including 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1673047559181565952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see how thing unfold for Tyreek, as he battles assault allegations and online trolling.