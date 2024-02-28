Chiefs’ Former Star CB L’Jarius Sneed Hits Free Agency Amid Trade Rumors

After securing a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed finds himself exploring free agency. The Chiefs have indicated their willingness to use the franchise tag on Sneed, but they are also open to trade opportunities if a long-term deal cannot be reached. This move allows Sneed to engage with other teams while keeping the Chiefs as potential suitors for the 2024 season.

As Sneed enters free agency, the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos have emerged as two notable suitors vying for his skills. The Falcons have been persistent to add Sneed to their rosters, with much visible interest over the past few weeks. Additionally, the Denver Broncos have thrown their hat into the ring, adding more intrigue to Sneed’s potential destination. Both teams view L’Jarius Sneed as a valuable addition to their defensive lineup.

As a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Sneed had one of the best seasons with the Chiefs in 2023. The results seem convincing enough for the Kansas City Chiefs to try and keep their cornerback talent home-bound. Should a trade materialize, Sneed’s new contract could come into effect at the start of the upcoming league year, pending league approval. The Chiefs might opt for the nonexclusive franchise tag, carrying a price tag of approximately $19 million for the 2024 season. However, there is more noise building up for L’Jarius Sneed in the background.

Is Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed Philadelphia Bound?

As trade speculation swirls around cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the Philadelphia Eagles have emerged as potential recruiters. In a bid to strengthen their defense, multiple Eagles players have reached out to Sneed per a report from MLFootball. Consequently, Sneed has received invitations for him to join the team. Among those making the pitch are former college teammates Boston Scott and Milton Williams, giving the matter a personal flair.

The Eagles’ interest in L’Jarius Sneed highlights their urgency to secure a top-caliber cornerback who can contribute immediately. They are in need of an immediate impact player to complement Darius Slay in the secondary. With rising talents like Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks in the fold, the Phildelphia Eagles are focused on adding an experienced presence to their defensive backfield. Sneed here has a proven track record and playmaking abilities making him a top prospect for Philadelphia. Fueling speculation further, Sneed recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post hinting at a potential move or interest in the Eagles.

The post featured an ‘eagle’ emoji alongside an image of L’Jarius Sneed also with outstretched arms. Nevertheless, the post was widely inferred as a sense of flight or transition for Sneed to Philly. While an official announcement is missing, Sneed’s social media activity has sparked anticipation among Eagles and Chiefs fans.