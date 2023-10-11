“Was That Enough to Dominate?”: Deion Sanders Effectively Uses PowerPoint to Fuel His Boys Before Practice

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders employs strategies for team motivation, a key factor in their 2023 season success. Known for impactful words, he recently used a traditional approach after the Arizona State game to drive his team’s lofty aspirations.

Before their recent practice, Coach Prime harnessed the power of PowerPoint to convey his expectations from the team. He did not mince his words, expressing deep disappointment with the Colorado Buffaloes, be it in the locker room or even in the press conferences. Deion Sanders is on a mission to revitalize the Buffs’ morale for their upcoming showdown with Stanford as seen on a video by Well Off Media.

Deion Sanders Drops the Winning Blueprint and Keys to Field Dominance

Deion Sanders’ PowerPoint laid out the game plan for the Buffs. Outwork, self-evaluation, seize opportunities, excel on special teams. He emphasized the link between practice and play, reliability for coaches, and a winning attitude. The ultimate message of Coach Prime’s presentation? To see Colorado dominate.

A few pointers from the presentation given by Coach Prime in the recent video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. on the YouTube Channel:

“We evaluate ourselves after every play. ‘Was that enough to dominate?’. We won’t miss opportunities. What I put on tape will bring me closer to my dream. The way I practice is the way I want to play. Coaches can count on me to do my job consistently. My attitude helps us win. I’m gonna be an asset to this Team – not a liability. I believe that we will be dominant.”

And the mere example of dominance stands in from these student-athletes in the form of Coach Prime. A year ago, Michael Crow, Arizona State University’s President, turned down Sanders for a coaching interview. Crow cited Sanders as inexperienced, saying he was still learning the ropes.

Fast forward a year, and Sanders’ Colorado defeated Arizona State. Now, Crow’s tune has changed. Why? It’s all about Sanders’ dominance on the field and off-the-field business. Deion Sanders proves to be a lucrative asset, even when he’s on the opposing team.

Coach Prime Unleashed Frustration

Sanders showed a rare glimpse of anger after the 27-24 win against Arizona State. The victory wasn’t how he wanted it – plagued by slow starts, poor blocking, and a late tying drive. Sanders declared after the game:

“I apologize for my anger today, but I don’t expect mediocrity.”

He was fed up with it and though he kept his voice down, had much to express. The Buffaloes managed to overcome an early setback and clinched the win with a clutch field goal from Alejandro Mata.

According to ClutchPoints’ Trevor Booth, Sanders expressed his frustration with his son Shedder’s alarming number of sacks during the game. Although the victory provided some relief for the team, the Buffs must raise their performance level against stronger opponents. Sanders emphasized the importance of not “settling for mediocrity” at this pivotal juncture.