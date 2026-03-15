NFL Analyst Claims Caleb Williams, Bears Will Easily Have More Than 9 Wins in 2026

The Chicago Bears look like a vicious team going into 2026, especially with the players they added from free agency and the ones they will add through the draft. Coming off their first playoff win in 15 years, it’s understandable that their fanbase is the most excited it’s been in a while. Star QB Caleb Williams looks like the real deal, Ben Johnson looks like a great head coach, and the team in general looks completely reformed.

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Regardless, sportsbooks are starting the Bears’ over/under win total line at just 9.5 for ’26. It’s a line that analyst Colin Cowherd thinks fans and sports bettors should smash the over on.

On his podcast, Cowherd referenced the Bears’ key additions and a comparatively more relaxed schedule than last season as the main reasons why.

“Bears nine and a half. Is that the easiest bet of the offseason?” Cowherd questioned, before adding, “The Bears have added Coby Bryant, Devin Bush, [Garrett] Bradbury, the center, Caleb [Williams] is going to get better.”

They’re all great additions and could be why the Bears easily surpass nine wins. Last season, they went 11-6, their best record since 2018. Back then, they followed that up with an 8-8 season in 2019. But this go-around with Johnson and Williams at the helm feels much different.

Last year, the Bears’ offense was legit under Johnson. They were a top-ten scoring offense in points per game, top five in yards per game, and converted nearly 44% of their third-down plays. On top of this, the rookie head coach helped improve Williams’ numbers from year one to year two, giving fans hope for the young QB moving forward.

“By the way, they play the NFC South and the AFC East. So, you know they’re beating the Dolphins and the Jets,” Cowherd added.

However, we have to acknowledge the areas where the Bears could regress in the 2026 season. They led the league with seven comeback wins this past year, and also led the league in defensive takeaways. Neither of those stats tends to stick from year-to-year, so expect some fluctuation.

We also have to mention that the Bears were incredibly healthy last season, especially on the offensive line. All of their starters played over 90% of the snaps, and that’s unheard of in the NFL. Not to mention, their starting Pro Bowl center, Drew Dalman, shockingly decided to retire this offseason at just 27.

If the Bears can continue to keep these things up, though, they should be able to eclipse 9 wins. Williams should continue to ascend into one of the better QBs in the league in year three. Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Coleston Loveland should also get better and become the heart of the receiving core.