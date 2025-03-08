Emmanuel Acho Predicts Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward’s Landing Spots by Decoding Aaron Rodgers’ “Domino Effect”

The idea that nothing occurs in isolation is particularly true to the world of football. With doors constantly opening and closing, the National Football League has a unique way of balancing itself out by capitalizing on the free market system. In adhering to the principles of the market, sports analyst and media personality, Emmanuel Acho, believes that he has found the recipe to predicting the rest of the offseason.

Proclaiming that the Las Vegas Raiders trade for Geno Smith has set into motion a “domino effect,” the controversial panelist took to social media to detail his prediction for the remaining quarterbacks that are facing free agency.

As a result of Seattle’s newfound vacancy at the signal calling position, Acho believes that

“The Seahawks need a quarterback. Word on the street is that Sam Darnold is going to go because Clint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator, runs the same system as Kevin O’Connell, the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings where Sam Darnold thrived last year.”

Continuing to apply the notion of the domino effect, this time in relation to the 2025 NFL Draft, Acho believes he has deduced the final landing spots for the class’s top QB prospects.

“I’m hearing Aaron Rodgers will go to the New York Giants… That means it is very likely that Cam Ward will go number one to the Tennessee Titans, which means the New York Jets will likely get Shedeur Sanders with the seventh overall pick.”

Believing that the Cleveland Browns will opt to sign with Jameis Winston rather than a rookie quarterback, he also predicts that Russell Wilson is most likely to remain in Pittsburgh. Suffice to say, fans weren’t fully on board with Acho’s “if this, then that” logic.

Given the recent friction between Wilson and the Steelers, many fans are wondering if Justin Fields will take over in Pittsburgh. Some also questioned the logic behind Sanders falling to the Jets in the draft.

Where's Justin Fields? And … since there's no guarantee the Jets will be able to draft Shedeur, it'd make more sense for them to sign Jameis Winston IMHO. — Author Jameis1of1 (@jameis1of1) March 8, 2025

His assertion that the Cleveland Browns will stick with Winston after benching him throughout the 2024 regular season drew some criticisms from fans as well.

If Browns stick w Winston… that entire regime gonna get canned. — Jarrett Varela (@OldTimeNiner) March 8, 2025

Ultimately, the accuracy of his prediction depends on the Giants securing Rodgers prior to the NFL Draft. Should the franchise still find itself in need of a signal caller with the clock ticking, it would be extremely unlikely to see them pass on Sanders in that situation.

Considering that no one is necessarily jumping at the bit to sign the future hall of famer, that could prove to be the fatal flaw in Acho’s analysis. However, there is still plenty of time left, at least for now.

Nevertheless, fans will continue to wait to see exactly where these dominos will fall. Considering that draft night is now less than 50 days away, some teams find themselves being forced to make their choice out of circumstance rather than freedom.