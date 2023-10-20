Lamar Jackson Crossing Brock Purdy’ $870,000 Annual Salary Before the End of Week 1 Proves that Mr. Irrelevant Success Story is an Absolute Fairytale

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the 2023 season, Brock Purdy had a lot to prove. And he has. Mr Irrelevant has emerged as one of the top QBs to watch out for this season. Purdy’s performance as the San Francisco 49ers’ QB has been remarkable. Selected as the 262nd and last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy has mostly proved that leaving him for last might’ve been a huge underestimation of his skills.

Brock Purdy has led his team to a 5-1 start but is indeed overshadowed by his modest annual salary of $870,000, which is less than what star QBs make in a game. In just 11 minutes on the field, Lamar Jackosn earns what Purdy does in a year. While the 2-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes matches Purdy’s yearly earnings in just 16 minutes.

The Most Underpaid Starting QB in the NFL

Frank Hrelja’s analysis spotlights the stark income disparity among NFL quarterbacks. While the 49ers pay Brock Purdy $870,000 for the season, many starting QBs surpass this figure in a matter of minutes. Lamar Jackson, as discussed earlier, earns $78,000 per minute he’s on the field. This indicates that he’s made more than Purdy in just three minutes of play. Frank in his video explains,

“After taxes, Brock’s take-home pay is less than $500,000. It’s obviously great money but he’s not living lavishly like other star quarterbacks, which explains why he has a roommate and still drives a Toyota Sequoia is crazy.” “That’s how the quarterback with the second-highest passer rating in football is living.”

Other quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill, and Jimmy Garoppolo follow suit, quickly outearning Brock Purdy. Matt Jones and Joshua Dobbs are projected to match Purdy’s annual salary within weeks. Despite solid play on the field, Purdy’s take-home pay is around $500,000, explaining his choice of a roommate and a Toyota Sequoia.

The 49ers got Purdy on a steal deal. He is not only the cheapest deal on the team, but in the entire league, as he is the only starting QB in the NFL making below a million dollars. However, with just 11 regular-season games under his belt, he is already outplaying his deal.

Purdy’s bargain deal can be attributed primarily to his draft position. He wasn’t just a seventh-round pick for the 49ers; he was, in fact, the very last player selected in the entire 2022 NFL Draft. Given Purdy’s position as the 262nd and final pick, he qualified for one of the lowest contracts among the entire draft class.

Brock Purdy’s Salary Compared to the NFL’s Top 5 Earning Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow

The Bengals’ rising star is slated to earn a total of $45.5 million in 2023. A five-year, $275 million extension seals his financial future. In a mere 24 minutes of gameplay, Burrow earns what Brock Purdy makes in a year.

Deshaun Watson

His $46 million in projected 2023 earnings reflects the rarity of fully guaranteed deals in the NFL. His five-year, $230 million contract set the bar high. Just 19 minutes on the field suffice for Watson to overshadow Purdy’s $870,000.

Daniel Jones

He secures a projected $46 million in 2023, inking a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants. A substantial portion, $82 million, is fully guaranteed at signing. It takes Jones a mere 19 minutes of on-field action to outpace Purdy’s yearly earnings.

Patrick Mahomes

The iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is set to earn a staggering $59.4 million in 2023. His recent agreement restructuring adds up to an unprecedented $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, setting a new standard in NFL financial history. Mahomes’ on-field earnings surpass Purdy’s annual income in just 16 minutes.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar stands at a projected $80,000,000 in 2023. Despite not securing a fully guaranteed deal, Jackson’s annual earnings surpass $52 million, making him a financial powerhouse. It takes him a mere 11 minutes of gameplay to surpass Brock Purdy’s annual earnings.