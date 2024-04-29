Giants GM Details His Decision on Daniel Jones After Ending NFL Draft Without a QB Pick

Amidst speculation of the New York Giants selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, the franchise surprised many by opting for wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick. With Daniel Jones returning from injury, Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the team’s quarterback situation shedding light on their decision-making process and plans moving forward.

In a candid statement after the draft, Joe Schoen reaffirmed the Giants’ commitment to Jones as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He stated, “Our expectation was Daniel would be our starter,” adding Drew Lock and Tommy Devito as their backups. Schoen emphasized that Jones, under contract for three more years, remains their primary option at quarterback. “Daniel is still under contract for three more years,” Schoen added highlighting that the team envisions its stability with Jones at the lead.

The revelation comes as a surprise as ESPN reported that the ownership is willing to add a centerpiece to their offense in the draft, no matter Daniel’s presence in the team. With no imminent changes expected before the start of the 2024 season, Daniel Jones will have another opportunity to prove himself for the fifth year. But, the New York Giants’ draft was a success anyway as they worked out a deal to increase the power of their offense with another addition.

What Did The 2024 NFL Draft Bring for The Giants?

First things first, in the New York Giant’s pursuit of a quarterback in the NFL Draft, the franchise surprised many by selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers as the sixth overall pick. Naber’s addition provides Daniel Jones with a dynamic receiving option, addressing a longstanding need in the Giant’s roster which last saw Stefon Diggs’ trade.

The draft also saw the Giants acquire Tyler Nubin who sounds like a good replacement for Xavier McKinney. In addition, Dru Phillips, Theo Johnson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Darius Muasau add more strength to both offense and defense. Experts have lauded the Giants’ draft class, recognizing Nabers’ potential as a game-changer and commending the team’s strategic selections across various positions. Let’s have a look at a few reviews and what the additions bring to the table for the New York Giants this season.

USA Today’s Nate Davis gave the Giants an A grade, emphasizing Nabers’ potential as a field-flipping asset and highlighting the team’s solid selections in subsequent rounds. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema commended the Giants’ decision to prioritize offensive firepower with Nabers and appreciated their selection of Tyler Nubin as the top-ranked safety prospect.

With an added focus on maximizing the talent at their disposal, the Giants aim to capitalize on their draft acquisitions. Moreover, Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll‘s fast and furious approach might succeed in building a better team for the future.