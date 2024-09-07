Lamar Jackson Gets Vehemently Defended By QB Trendsetter Robert Griffin III

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. Credit-Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While the fans and pundits can all come down on Lamar Jackson’s inability to execute a game-winning TD pass in the final few seconds, the breakdown of their game film shows it was a lot more than that.

Robert Griffin took to X to passionately defend the 2-time MVP for failing to make crucial throws, citing Baltimore’s lack of offensive identity as the main reason behind Jackson’s tired and weary performance during the clutch time.

Drawing inspiration from basketball, Griffin compared the Chiefs’ Mahomes-led offense to the Ravens’ offense, which revolves around Lamar. Since promoting Jackson to QB1, Baltimore has built its offensive scheme around his strengths and ability to make plays with his legs, but this leaves them without a Plan B that allows other playmakers to contribute.

RG3 believes that while the Ravens’ scheme is effective, it won’t hold up in the long run when the game is on the line and the QB has to make plays with his arm. By the end, per the former quarterback, Jackson becomes worn out, making it difficult for him to execute passes in high-pressure situations.

In contrast, the Chiefs’ offense allows Mahomes to step back and let others make plays, keeping him fresh. When it’s time for him to throw “three-pointers” and deliver big plays, he’s ready to step up. RG3 took to X to present an impassioned defense:

“The Ravens have to find their offensive identity outside of Lamar Jackson just making a play…The bigger picture is, he is having to make a play down in and down out so much that his Superman Cape is getting worn down by the end of the game.”

After digesting the game and watching the tape, the Ravens have to find their offensive identity outside of Lamar Jackson just making a play. The bottom line is he missed multiple throws at the end of the game that could have tied it. That’s a fact. The bigger picture is, he… pic.twitter.com/xiVZwyHhiR — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 6, 2024

That said, the defense hurried and hassled the 2x MVP throughout the night. The O-Line failed to give him the time and space to think through plays. That left him very little choice but to use his running ability. He was still responsible for over 87% of Baltimore’s offense.

RG3 believes the Ravens now have enough playmakers to ease some of the pressure on Jackson. He suggests the coaches should utilize weapons like Derrick Henry, along with the two versatile tight ends, Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews, who excel as both pass-catchers and blockers.

By leaning on their strength in the running game and distributing the workload, Lamar can stay fresh and ready to make crucial plays in clutch situations.

However, Griffin’s analysis and passionate defense of Lamar failed to impress some fans, who felt he was trying to absolve the Ravens’ QB of deserved criticism. Many others found his take insightful too, agreeing that his assessment of Baltimore’s offense was spot on.

Fans react to Robert Griffin’s passionate defense of Lamar Jackson

Some fans remained unconvinced by RG3’s defense of Jackson and refused to budge from their stance that Lamar is a one-dimensional QB who can only run and can’t make plays with his arm.

Others pointed out the 2-time MVP’s inability to find open receivers and felt it’s hard to win if he can’t make routine throws.

Lamar is an awful quarterback. He can only run — Wealth Turtle (@wealth_turtle) September 6, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

The throws were there.. Lamar has to make them. Can’t routinely miss wide open WRs and hope to win. — Jon Morris (@jonmorrisis) September 6, 2024

However, many agreed with RG3, asserting that his analysis was spot on, and agreed that the Ravens should utilize Derrick Henry more now. Many just blamed the bad playcalling for lacking imagination.

why not run King Henry more? Have a little more balance? — Brian Marino (@byron_marino) September 6, 2024

the play calling was bad. The routes on most plays, were god awful. watch the replay. not enough motion, not enough crossing routes. just lack of imagination — D_Rez (@D_Rez4X) September 6, 2024

The season is long and there is a lot of time to improve. Overworking Jackson won’t help Baltimore when the playoffs come. They need to find a way to utilize every weapon and piece of that offense to get the best out of 2-time MVP.

They now take on the Raiders on the 15th of September at home.