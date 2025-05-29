After Urging Giants to Trade Three First-Round Picks for Brock Purdy, FOX Analyst Now Says 49ers Star Is “Far Better” Than Jalen Hurts

A comparison between Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy wasn’t something we expected this offseason. But hey, this is the time of year when NFL hot-take artists get their jabs off with more attention than ever. On the surface, this comparison seems ridiculous, but there are some similarities here.

Both were not drafted as bona fide franchise QBs, and both benefited from the guy in front of them falling apart. They also both carry massive chips on their shoulders. Purdy and Hurts have accomplished more in the NFL than all but maybe 3–4 other QBs in the league right now, yet they are perhaps doubted and questioned more than any other signal callers. However, that’s where the commonalities end.

Purdy is a lot better than most outside the Bay give him credit for, but Hurts reached another level last year. Not to mention, Purdy doesn’t have nearly the same threat as a runner, though once again, we must admit that Purdy is much more effective with his legs than you’d think.

Nonetheless, FS1’s resident jester Chris Carton felt like ruffling some Eagle feathers on Thursday. He said that Purdy “does everything better” than the reigning Super Bowl MVP. It’s only May, but that take is late-August-in-D.C. hot.

“This is easy for me. This one takes no thought whatsoever,” Carton said. “He’s the far better quarterback (points at Purdy). Brock Purdy does everything better than Jalen Hurts. I think Jalen Hurts is a damn good quarterback, he’s in my top five, he’s one of the nine guys that are in that top five. But, the guy’s a machine.”

Wild: FS1's Craig Carton says that Brock Purdy is "by far" a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts: “He’s a far better quarterback. Brock Purdy does everything better than Jalen Hurts. The guy (Purdy) is a machine.” 😳😳😳 (via @BrkfstBallOnFS1) pic.twitter.com/Vzyry5PejT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2025

If we look at the numbers, last year Hurts threw TDs at a higher rate, INTs at a lower rate, completed a higher percentage of his passes, and obviously, had a massive advantage on the ground compared to Purdy. Even if you say all of the passing attributes are debatable, Carton’s statement is still what some might call a “snap,” considering how far clear Hurts is of Purdy in terms of rushing the football. That’s at least one thing, Chris.

Purdy truthers will say that last year was not the one that should be considered in a comparison because of all the injuries surrounding him. And that’s fair. Purdy could have easily won MVP in 2023 with all his boys healthy, but with the training room full in 2024, he couldn’t produce the same results. But he still needs to prove it, like Hurts did.

Last year, the Eagles were carried by Saquon Barkley and their running game. But when the Kansas City Chiefs shut that down in the Super Bowl, Hurts stepped into the starring role and was unflappable. Purdy was decent in the Super Bowl the year before, but he didn’t have the same impact.

If Purdy has another 2023-type campaign in 2025, we can revisit this comparison. But for right now, Hurts vs. Purdy isn’t much of a debate.

And considering the source (Carton), that’s not surprising. Just last week, he came up with one of the most bone-headed trade ideas in recent memory. He suggested the Giants ship three first-round picks to the 49ers for Purdy.

While he framed it as a “trade no one says no to,” we have a hard time finding a reason for either side to acquiesce. It was just another in a long line of clickbait quotes and reports that Carton has become known for. Let’s not forget his big old whiff on Mike Williams landing with K.C. last year, only for the wideout to sign in New York.