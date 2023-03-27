Lamar Jackson Injury History: Will 6 Injuries Affect Lamar Jackson’s Trade Move From Baltimore?

Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the sideline during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson became the second MVP quarterback to announce his intentions of leaving his team, after Aaron Rodgers, creating a massive shakeup in the NFL community.

Jackson and the Ravens have been on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to finding a deal. Jackson knows his value and believes he deserves a lot more than what the Ravens were offering him.

The former MVP winner was franchise tagged by the Ravens earlier, but that clearly wasn’t what he expected from the team. Specifically, the two sides were far off about guaranteed money.

Now, Jackson has had enough, and he has officially demanded a trade from the Ravens. Even before the trade request, teams had the opportunity to sign Jackson, but Baltimore would be able to match whatever offer was thrown at him to retain him.

With the trade request, Jackson has essentially made it official that he won’t be coming to the team.

A letter to my Fans I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson Injury History: How Many Times Has Lamar Jackson Been Injured?

Jackson is sure to fetch several trade offers from teams just because of how much talent he has, but some might say that his injury history might drive the price down a little bit.

Throughout his career, dating back to college, Jackson has suffered six major injuries. The first one came during his freshman year at college when he missed one game due to an ankle injury.

After that, in 2020, Jackson suffered a knee patella sprain which caused him to miss practice ahead of a week 5 game against the Bengals. He did recover in time to be cleared to play the game, however.

Jackson would then suffer a concussion in the Ravens’ 2021 divisional-round matchup against the Bills. The next season is when Jackson’s biggest injuries came to light.

He missed practice due to a back injury but was able to play the Ravens’ week 4 game against the Broncos, and then he suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain in week 14, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

Then this past season, Jackson suffered a knee PCL sprain in December, causing him to miss the final six games of the season, and the Wild Card game against the Bengals.

All told the last two years have been difficult for Jackson in terms of his durability. However, given his talent level, there’s no doubt that a quarterback-hungry team will be jumping to find a deal to get Jackson.

Jackson’s ready to move on

Jackson clearly didn’t see his Baltimore tenure coming to an end like this. He was drafted by the team, promoted up the order, and seen as the franchise guy.

However, in the end, the two sides just couldn’t find a compromise, and Jackson was fed up. Jackson would have undoubtedly have been willing to stay in Baltimore if he got a better deal, but now, he needs to find a way to make waves with whichever new team he joins.

