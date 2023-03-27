Todd Bowles Is Very Optimistic About Bucs’ Future Despite a Tom Brady-Sized Void Left to Fill

It is just the second season for Todd Bowless as a head coach for the Buccaneers, the veteran has already begun speaking about the future. Despite losing Tom Brady from the quarterback room, the 59-year-old seems to be in a chilled mood having full faith in Baker Mayfield to win games for the side.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion sent shockwaves across the internet after he declared to step away on Feb 1 this year. The management had a big void to fill, and in a couple of weeks, they found a replacement for the former first-round pick. Although it is quite difficult to compensate for Brady’s presence, Bowles has optimistic goals of acquiring Mayfield into the squad.

Todd Bowles vows to seek greatness under a new captain

The legacy of Tom Brady in the NFL and his contribution to the Buccaneers in the last three years is irreplaceable. It was by far the greatest three seasons in franchise history, winning them a Super Bowl title. But now, Mayfield has a lot of work to do.

Especially to regain the trust of fans and re-establish his worth that sulked in the last couple of years. While speaking to Judy Battista of the NFL Network, Todd Bowles addressed the current situation and revealed the impact of Brady’s departure.

“When you replace a player of that magnitude, first of all, you don’t replace him,” Bowles said in the interview. “You lose aura. You lose the expectation of being great. That doesn’t mean you can’t be great.”



“You just have to do it more as a team. We did it as a team when he was there, but he was such a great player and a great person that you focus all on that. And now that that is gone, the perception is that everything else is gone when really it isn’t.” he added.

Head coach heap praises for Baker Mayfield

It has been a roller coaster ride for the former Heisman Trophy winner to find a suitable landing spot. After entering the NFL arena with the Browns, Mayfield gave a stint in Carolina and Los Angeles last season. He struggled to make an impact with an abysmal year-on-year record.

Hopefully, things will change this year as the Buccaneers’ Offensive unit is filled with phenomenal talents. He will join a star-studded team of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin handling the receiver corps. It will be interesting to see whether Mayfield can get a breakthrough in the upcoming 2023 campaign.