Lamar Jackson vs Joe Burrow: Analyzing, Comparing QB Performances After TNF Thriller

No, that wasn’t a replay. Just as they did in Week 5, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens put together an instant classic on Week 10’s Thursday Night Football. And again, the Ravens prevailed. One single point became the difference, as Baltimore escaped with a 35-34 victory.

Advertisement

A fair amount of attention will go toward two critical missed penalties on the Bengals’ potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt. But here, we’re giving the players involved – specifically, each team’s quarterback – their flowers.

Joe Burrow – 34/56 (60.7%), 428 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 2 carries, 6 yards – and Lamar Jackson – 25/33 (75.8%), 290 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 7 carries, 33 yards – weren’t necessarily perfect, but played spectacular games. Their combined dominance in each of their matchups is something to behold.

Joe Burrow & Lamar Jackson in their two matchups this season: 115/170

1,456 passing yards

17 TDs/1 INT pic.twitter.com/bM3hCEpqDt — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2024

Baltimore has won four consecutive Jackson-Burrow matchups where each man started and finished the game. The combined point differential in those contests is just nine points:

Oct. 9, 2022: Baltimore – 19, Cincinnati – 17

Sept. 23, 2023: Baltimore – 27, Cincinnati – 24

Oct. 6, 2024 (OT): Baltimore – 41, Cincinnati – 38

Nov. 7, 2024: Baltimore – 35, Cincinnati – 34

The competitive nature of their rivalry led multiple fans on Twitter/X to compare it to some of the greatest in all of sports history. Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, Steph Curry vs. LeBron James, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vs. John Cena clips were all used to describe the duo’s showdowns.

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson whenever they go against each other for some reason pic.twitter.com/40nqOhuyFp — Tony (@HxlyTony) November 8, 2024

Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson on a random Thursday Night in 2024 https://t.co/mM4jZjm19w pic.twitter.com/0e8u06rXOO — ous (@oushoopin) November 8, 2024

Lamar Jackson vs Joe Burrow this season pic.twitter.com/BKJyJRrQJt — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) November 8, 2024

Results-oriented folks may say Jackson had the better showings because he triumphed on both occasions. However, Burrow’s tremendous numbers can’t be dismissed solely because his defense couldn’t seal the deal. Both quarterbacks have been on fire, and belong atop the MVP conversation.

What are the Ravens’ and Bengals’ paths to the playoffs?

Baltimore (7-3) has a tough remaining schedule but can feel secure about a postseason appearance. TheAthletic gave the Ravens a 95% chance to make the playoffs and a 70% likelihood of winning the AFC North after Week 9. Escaping versus a divisional foe on Thursday should only boost those numbers heading into Week 11.

Across the gridiron, Cincinnati (4-6) has a steeper hill to climb. The Athletic listed the Bengals playoff odds at 49% through Week 9, an amount that certainly dipped following their heartbreaking defeat. Their 8% chance of claiming AFC North supremacy also took a major hit, as Baltimore is now three games ahead and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

757 total yards

8 TDs Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow put on a SHOW tonight. pic.twitter.com/xX0W89AgH1 — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2024

With a division crown likely out of reach – the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) also have a significant lead on them – Cincinnati’s sole path to the postseason is through a wild card slot. Based on playoff odds, TheAthletic projected the Bengals to be the AFC’s No. 7 seed coming into Week 10. However, that could change drastically depending on how multiple teams fare this weekend.

A Denver Broncos (5-4) loss would keep Cincinnati just one game out of the current playoff picture. But if the Broncos upset the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, Denver would hold a two-game edge. The Bengals would appreciate a Buffalo Bills win over the Indianapolis Colts (4-5), and losses by three fellow six-loss organizations – the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Miami Dolphins – to enhance their chances.

Cincinnati cannot afford to look past any upcoming opponents. But right now, their Week 17 home battle versus the Broncos could very well determine if they get in the playoffs or miss out. But it will only matter if they handle business up to that point.

In the end, the Bengals’ season-opening loss to the woebegone New England Patriots (2-7) could be the backbreaker that prevents them from chasing their first Lombardi Trophy again in these playoffs. And if that’s the case, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.