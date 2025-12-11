Who’ll Replace Sherrone Moore? Mike Tomlin and Urban Meyer Headline Michigan’s List

After winning just 16 games throughout the first two seasons with the program, the Michigan Wolverines are showing Sherrone Moore the door. Unfortunately for the 39-year-old play caller, his shortcomings on the field proved to be the least of his problems.

After an investigation, the program concluded that Moore had been engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, upon which he was immediately fired. This leaves a rather large hole for the Wolverines to fill, but according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, there are plenty of names that could help to revitalize Michigan in 2026.

In naming Urban Meyer, Kalen DeBoer, both of the Harbaugh brothers, and even Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Finebaum suggested that any of these names, and perhaps more, could become viable candidates once the offseason finally comes around.

Although, some are certainly a bit more likely than others. “I would be there for the opening game if Urban Meyer does end up as Michigan’s head coach,” he scoffed.

While speaking with his fellow ESPN senior analyst, Dan Wetzel, it was revealed that a more realistic get for Michigan would be someone who is in the same class as the current play caller of the Crimson Tide. “That is the level of coach you’re talking about,” Wetzel noted.

“I’m not saying that Kalen DeBoer is going to take or even want to consider anything like that, I’m just saying that level of coach. If you’re going to rank the possible jobs, the best situations in college football, Michigan is going to be in your top 5 or 6… It’s not Ohio State, it may not be Texas, but they gave Harbaugh seven or eight years… There’s also a bit of patience and perspective there.”

As Wetzel pointed out, it’s highly unlikely that any play caller would voluntarily leave the SEC for the Big-10 Conference unless there was a large sum of cash or potential involved. But then again, we are living in a post-Lane Kiffin decision world, so there’s truly no telling what any given head coach may be thinking right now.

Michigan isn’t a slouch by any means, so they’ll surely be able to land a talent that is capable of extending their current streak of bowl games, and recruiting will never be too much of an issue either. The program is still attempting to rebuild it’s reputation after the sign-stealing scandal that ultimately saw Harbaugh leave for the NFL, but if the Steelers do ultimately decide to move on from Tomlin, that’s the kind of proven yet fresh face that could do wonders for their PR department.