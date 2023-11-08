“People Don’t Talk About How Great Bill Belichick Is”: Cam Newton Hails His Former Coach Amid Firing Rumors

The New England Patriots have been in the headlines for a while now, with rumors of a possible change in management. Bill Belichick takes center stage in these discussions as he has remained loyal to the franchise for over two decades, yet rumors of him getting sacked after this season’s disastrous performance can’t seem to cool down. There is no official confirmation about the firing; however, Cam Newton, in his recent chat with Dante Moore, chose to uplift Belichick’s image as a veteran head coach.

Bill Belichick has spent two and a half decades as the Patriots head coach. His 48 years of longevity in the NFL is undeniably one of the greatest achievements he has amassed over the years. Cam, in conversation with Dante Moore, pointed out that Belichick has a peculiar style while calling him a ‘great coach and teacher’. He also mentioned that the experience under Belichick was memorable, leading him to reach great heights.

“People don’t talk about how great Belichick is. He’s a great coach and great coach meaning, he’s a great teacher. If I could do it over again, I would still get that gain, that experience,” said Cam.

The former NFL star also added that he wished to have more years under Belichick and make the most of his coaching. As he expresses his respectful opinions of the Patriots’ HC, the rumors of his exit become difficult to digest.

Bill Belichick Reportedly Placed on the Hot Seat by Robert Kraft

Ben Volin from the Boston Globe reported the rumors about Bill Belichick’s potential firing from the HC position of the Patriots. He mentioned that the Patriots’ performance with a 2-7 record in the season significantly bothered the team owner, Robert Kraft. According to Volin, the owner might opt to part ways with Belichick if their upcoming bout in Germany results in a loss. The team will then have a bye week to plan their future strategy, with Belichick no longer in the picture.

It’s worth noting that the Patriots’ defense and offense have appeared crisis-laden for most of the season. The performance of the key players remained marred, especially as they lost against the visiting Commanders. This led to speculation that not only does Belichick have a chance of getting fired, but there are already several suitable replacement prospects.

Jerod Mayo was floated as a replacement option, alongside Mike Vrabel, who got votes from Pro Football’s Mike Florio. However, the expected date of a possible change is 2024.

In a difficult time, the Patriots have come under intense scrutiny, with Belichick’s guidance at the center of it. While such rumors are not uncommon, official confirmation is still awaited. The team’s upcoming bout in Germany might just end the career of the most successful coach in league history. Only time will tell.