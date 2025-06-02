Second-Highest Paid NFL Player, Trevor Lawrence Gives a Sneak Peek of His New $100,000 Luxury Car

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fist bumps executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

NFL player contracts have skyrocketed in recent years, especially at the top of the pay scale. Meaning quarterbacks, of course. It is the most impactful position in professional sports, after all. To that end, 11 QBs have signed deals worth over $50 million per year since 2023. One of them was Trevor Lawrence.

Advertisement

Lawrence signed a mega five-year, $275 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2024. The pact tied him with Joe Burrow, who had signed his contract the previous September, as the highest-paid players in NFL history, at $55 million per year.

Since then, Jordan Love signed a deal to match Lawrence and Burrow, while Dak Prescott signed one paying him $60 million a year, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The Jags QB is still tied as the second-highest paid player in the league, though. Whether he deserves that payday, considering his limited NFL accomplishments, is beside the point here. The market essentially decides the value, and that’s the going rate for a young starting QB these days.

Lawrence is making the most of his big bag, too. On Monday, he shared a major purchase on his Instagram story:

Trevor Lawrence via Instagram pic.twitter.com/DbWQDsEmYZ — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) June 2, 2025

The car is clearly a Cadillac Escalade, a vehicle that has always been popular among professional athletes. Lawrence seems to have gotten it all blacked out as well. It’s not a small gift to himself either: these cars generally retail for $150k (CAD) or more.

This will also be at least Lawrence’s second Escalade purchase in the last two years, having been seen riding around last year in the “Cadillac of Cadillacs,” the Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury Platinum. Is it just us, or does that sound like a random string of expensive-sounding buzzwords?

Lawrence must start living up to his contract

The Clemson alum has a lot more to think about this summer than which Escalade model he wants next. After signing that massive deal that briefly made him the highest-paid player, Lawrence promptly delivered a season-long dud during the 2024 campaign.

He missed a career-high seven games due to a litany of injuries. But even when he was on the field, he wasn’t good enough. Lawrence posted his worst marks in completion percentage (60.2), interception rate (2.5), passing yards per game (204.5), and passer rating (85.2) since his rookie year. Worse still, the Jags went 2-8 in his 10 starts and 2-5 without him.

With all of the talent he’s being surrounded with, there will be no more excuses in 2025. Playing in arguably the weakest division in the sport, Lawrence needs to lead the Jags back to the playoffs. He needs to return to the 2022 form that saw him earn a Pro Bowl and a playoff victory.

After drafting wideout Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round last year, they traded up in the first round this year to take Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.

With an intriguing RB duo of Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne, an elite tight end in Evan Engram, a solid O-line, and those young wideouts on the outside, Lawrence should have all the tools he needs to succeed on the football field. He certainly has all the money he needs.