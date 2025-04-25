Cam Newton Turns Matchmaker for His Pal Peggy While Covering NFL 2025 Draft: “My Dawg’s Single”

On left- Cam Newton and on right- Omari “Peggy” Collins. Credit- Imagn Images and 4thand1peggy on X

The NFL Draft brought with it a wave of excitement and anticipation for fans who had been counting down the days since the league announced the dates and venue. And it didn’t disappoint—it delivered on every level, including for families whose lives it changed forever.

Like many podcasters, Cam Newton went live with his show 4th & 1, reviewing draft picks in front of a buzzing audience. He was in rare form, entertaining viewers and keeping the energy high throughout the night.

But the highlight wasn’t just his analysis—it was Cam stepping up as the ultimate wingman for his co-host and close friend, Omari “Peggy” Collins. Live on air, Cam turned matchmaker, hyping up Peggy and listing off his best qualities in hilarious, heartfelt fashion.

“I speak for my dawg. My dawg’s single. His stock is going up throw the roof. He’s looking for a girl that got something going on. Hey, baby, can you cook, clean? This is a hard-working brother right here. He likes reading good books, he likes reading the Bible. He likes long walks down the Piedmont in the belt line. You got something going on, you got to be educated, you got to come from something, preferably no kids.”

While Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock may have dipped, Peggy’s stock, thanks to his work with the former MVP, has only been rising. And Cam made it clear: now’s the perfect time for his boy to shoot his shot.

Newton didn’t hold back when laying out the criteria for any woman hoping to date his co-host and friend, Omari “Peggy” Collins. According to Cam, she needs to be well-put-together, successful, educated, and capable of handling domestic responsibilities. Most importantly, she should come from a good family.

He hyped Peggy as a “hard-working brother” whose only drawback is a “bum leg” that limits his mobility when it comes to physical tasks.

While Cam admitted Peggy ideally prefers a woman without children, he couldn’t resist throwing in a little joke. Given Peggy’s age, Cam quipped, “You’re not gonna find that now—beggars can’t be choosers.”

With a former MVP as his wingman, Peggy might just find someone to settle down with as he approaches his 40s.