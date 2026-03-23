“Let’s Not Talk About NFL Careers”: Emmanuel Acho Claps Back at Leonard Fournette for Criticizing His Take on Kevin Stefanski

Former NFL running back Leonard Fournette, who launched his podcast with his former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry a few weeks ago, has already found himself in a beef. And on the other side is none other than Emmanuel Acho, who has been dubbed a hot-take merchant by many over the years.

Advertisement

It all started when Fournette, on his 4th and South podcast, called Acho a bench player with only two NFL starts while questioning his credibility to speak on other players. The Super Bowl-winning RB even pointed to Acho’s college and high school stats, arguing that they fall short of establishing him as a credible analyst, especially his backing of Kevin Stefanski and his criticism of Shedeur Sanders.

“Out of all the NFL analysts they have, he has the weakest resume. And guess what, this is the last time we’re speaking about (him) on here, but I had to let you know, we’re not them… Emmanuel was a**,” Fournette said, among other things.

Fournette also mispronounced Acho’s name during the rant, which led to Acho addressing the situation himself on his podcast, Speakeasy. The former linebacker first compared his career with Fournette’s, all but suggesting that both of them fell short of expectations in football.

“Obviously, my career, not good at all. Bum. Backup… But I was a sixth round pick, I probably should have been. Leonard Fournette won a Super Bowl, I’m happy for him, but why you got a podcast in your hand. Why you ain’t have a football on your hand,” Acho began, adding,

“Eight running backs drafted after Leonard Fournette was still in the league last year… So, let’s not talk about careers. Cause if we’re being honest, based on where we were drafted, we both underwhelmed in the NFL.”

Though we wouldn’t agree that Fournette underachieved in the NFL. Playing at one of the most volatile and injury-prone positions, he managed to last seven years, rack up 4,498 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns, add nine more scores in the playoffs, and win a Super Bowl. He definitely didn’t underwhelm.

Acho went on to double down on his take that Kevin Stefanski has been the best thing to happen to the Cleveland Browns in the last few decades, adding that with him and a good QB, the team remained top-tier.

Acho also brought up several players drafted after Fournette, like Aaron Jones, Christian McCaffrey, and Samaje Perine, pointing out that they’re still in the league while Fournette is not. Lastly, Acho touched on Fournette calling him “Echo” during his rant.

“The fact of the matter is, learn somebody’s name before you speak on it. That’s the bare minimum into having a conversation, it’s knowing somebody’s name… I do not think it is uncalled for to be like, ‘Hey, yo, if you don’t know a dude’s name, you can’t speak on the man.'”

“Let’s not talk about NFL careers (@_fournette) because if we’re being honest (top 5 pick), we both had disappointing ones, there’s a reason you’re holding a mic now. So let’s talk about your take… – @EmmanuelAcho responds to Fournette after attacking his career over a Kevin… pic.twitter.com/js8H8EDE3t — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 23, 2026

Unsurprisingly, most comments under Acho’s rant post on Speakeasy’s X account were against him. It’s almost impossible to find a positive comment backing the former linebacker.

“Any average RB shelf life in the NFL is 2.5 years…Fornette lasted 8 years with a Super Bowl ring. WTH is dude talking about,” one commented.

““I may be a sixth round pick and had 0 career but you’re not Adrian Peterson or LT” Acho first round pick for worst takes,” added another.

“He was the starting RB on a Super Bowl winning team. WTF is he talking about? Does he watch the sport of football?” asked a third.

Now, we wait with bated breath to see what Fournette’s reaction will be.