“17 Pushups Is Serial Killer Behavior”: NFL Fans React to Commanders O-Line Coach Bobby Johnson’s Pregame Routine

Sometimes, coaches have pregame routines just like players. Some grab a coffee, others pop in their headphones. But a few, like Washington Commanders offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, take it to a whole other level.

Before Monday night’s Commanders vs. Bears showdown, Johnson went viral for what might be the most intense pregame ritual of the season. The 52-year-old was seen pacing the sideline, shirt-tight and shoeless, sporting a killer instinct that would make even his linemen straighten up.

Moments later, without warning, he dropped to the turf and rattled off 17 rapid pushups for no apparent reason. Just pure, primal energy. The clip, unsurprisingly, exploded across social media, garnering nearly 1.5M views on “X”.

Commanders offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is an animal. pic.twitter.com/OIJ1ilClcU — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 13, 2025

For most fans, everything … from Bobby Johnson’s physicality to pushup strength … was unusual. “17 pushups is serial killer behavior,” wrote one. “That dude is walking from the octagon to the locker room,” penned another.

One fan, meanwhile, suspected Bobby Johnson of being on PEDs. “I’m guessing they don’t test coaches for steroids,” the “X” user speculated. The rest, however, came to the common conclusion behind the Commanders coach’s push-up routine: pump.

“Getting the pump in for the bishes before primetime, respect,” said a fan. “The grind never stops. I think it also provides additional motivation to your players when you see your coach out there getting his work in,” chimed in another.

But while fans had fun turning Bobby Johnson’s pregame fire into memes, what’s happening behind the scenes in Washington might be even more impressive. Because for all the theatrics, Johnson’s offensive line is quietly putting together one of the strongest starts in the league, something few would have predicted given his turbulent past.

Back when HC Dan Quinn brought Bobby Johnson aboard, the move raised eyebrows across the NFL world. After all, the longtime assistant had just been fired by the New York Giants after presiding over one of the worst offensive line performances in modern football.

Over two seasons in New York, his unit surrendered 134 sacks, including 85 in 2023, the second most in league history since the stat was first tracked.

Critics called his hiring “baffling.” Writers questioned why Quinn, known for his defensive rigor, would take such a gamble. But six weeks into the 2025 season, Johnson seems to be silencing some of those doubts.

Last week against the Chargers, Washington’s O-line allowed just one sack, while rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 231 yards and a touchdown.

It’s a turnaround that speaks to Johnson’s renewed focus and intensity … traits that, judging by his viral pregame ritual, clearly haven’t faded with age.

But for someone who has a 16-year NFL career that’s included stints with the Bills, Raiders, Colts, Lions, Jaguars, and Giants, developing a reputation as both an old-school motivator and a relentless technician isn’t hard if that’s who you are as a human too.

And from the evidence so far, whether he’s coaching from the sidelines or doing pushups before kickoff, Bobby Johnson seems to be the kind of coach who practices what he preaches, literally.