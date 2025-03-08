Deion Sanders Jr. “Steals” Dad Deion Sanders’ Shoes From The Office to Keep Travis Hunter’s Tradition Alive

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At Colorado, Deion Sanders’ family is a happy bunch. Coach Prime and his sons are focused on playing good football, but they’re not afraid to play a practical joke or two. Their fun-loving personalities are a big reason why the Buffaloes draw so much attention.

Advertisement

Travis Hunter, while not of “Sanders” name, essentially is an adopted member of the family. According to Deion Sanders Jr., Hunter used to prank Coach Prime by rummaging through his office and “stealing” a sneaker or two. With Hunter departing for the NFL, his adventures were set to meet their end. But then, Sanders Jr. stepped up to the plate.

On his personal YouTube channel, Sanders Jr. revealed he intends to follow in Hunter’s footsteps. He showed himself in his father’s office, closely examining his shoe rack.

“Travis is gone, so I feel like it’s my responsibility to keep the tradition going and stealing stuff out of his office… [he’s] not here today, so I’m gonna steal some stuff real quick.”

Following his admission, Sanders Jr. headed to his new apartment. There, he learned Shedeur Sanders’ quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert Jr., was recently covered in a feature article by Forbes. The piece discussed how Colbert Jr. got into the coaching profession and his work with Shedeur and Cam Ward. Sanders Jr. Facetimed Colbert Jr. in the video to congratulate him on the feature.

“Congrats, bro. That’s a beautiful thing… I got to post this on the YouTube,” an elated Junior told Colbert.

Later in the video, Sanders Jr. helped tease his father for not having video of his 4.27-second 40-yard dash. These sorts of fun shenanigans, as mentioned, contribute toward the high-level culture Coach Prime is establishing in Boulder.

He used this approach with his sons, who are on their way to individual success. And barring something changing, the same mindset will have Colorado among the best college football programs for years to come.