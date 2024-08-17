George Kittle Admits Undergoing Stem Cell Injections Twice a Year in the Off-Season

George Kittle’s offseason took a turn, as he faced an unexpected hurdle following the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers tight end needed surgery for the first time in the offseason, for a core muscle injury. Despite initial struggles to bounce back, Kittle found his stride, thanks to stem cell therapy, which he was introduced to a few years ago.

In an interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams,” Kittle opened up about his recovery process:

“I’m a big stem cell guy. It just always makes me feel refreshed and my body bounces back faster…I do it twice a year in the offseason.”

Kittle admitted that this treatment has become a crucial part of his offseason regimen, helping him maintain peak performance. The tight end described it as a medical treatment involving stem cell infusions through IV drips or injections.

Adams was initially taken aback and jokingly questioned if these injections were legal. But according to Kittle, stem cell therapy is legal in the US.

The conversation also led to a lighthearted moment where Adams joked, “So, stem cells are your ayahuasca. They are your darkness retreat,” drawing a humorous parallel to Aaron Rodgers’ well-publicized self-discovery methods.

This isn’t the first time Kittle has championed stem cell therapy, but his enthusiasm seems to have grown. As the 49ers gear up for the new season, Kittle’s innovative approach to recovery could be a game-changer, both for him and potentially for other players in the league.

Kittle feels 100% better on stem cell therapy

Kittle’s advocacy for stem cell therapy goes beyond mere endorsement. The San Francisco 49ers tight end has been open about how this treatment has become a cornerstone of his recovery process, particularly in a sport as physically demanding as football.

Last year, in a video shared by the Stem Cell Institute in Panama, Kittle delved into the details of his annual routine. He explained how, after the exhausting NFL season takes its toll, he turns to stem cell therapy to rejuvenate his body, helping him be in peak condition by August.

He claims the therapy allows him to play at his highest ability and has made his overall quality of life “100% better.”

The therapy, which utilizes “golden cells” to promote healing, reduce inflammation, and encourage tissue growth, has not only benefited Kittle but also caught the attention of his teammates as he once revealed that “6 to 10 of my other teammates that have flown down because they’ve seen my results.”

Kittle’s enthusiasm for the treatment stems from tangible results. He’s noticed significant improvements in his body’s recovery which has even boosted his confidence on the field.