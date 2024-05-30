LeSean McCoy Explains Why Jalen Hurts is Not Under Immense Pressure to Perform After Saquon Barkley’s Addition

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles after he threw a TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles came to East Rutherford, NJ and defeat their division rivals the New York Giants 48-22 on December 11, 2022. Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

There has been a lot of chatter around the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. On the one hand, the Eagles have a terrible defense but on the other hand, their offense has just been boosted with the addition of Saquon Barkley. With such an enterprising addition, is Jalen Hurts going to be under pressure to perform well this year?

While on Speak, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, James Jones, and LeSean McCoy discussed Hurts’ situation this year. All the analysts speculated on how much pressure the QB is under to have a phenomenal performance, especially now that he has the backing of a star RB, and McCoy was very clear with his answer. He said,

“When you talk about pressure [it’s] a guy like Josh Allen. [He might say] my best wide receiver that’s changed my game and my career is gone, right? Guys on defense they’re gone, right? So when you ask about changing pressure that’s real pressure right there.”

McCoy proclaimed that Hurts is under no pressure now with the team’s offseason moves. While the Eagles traded for the best running back of the league in Saquon Barkley, they have also traded to shore up their receiving strength. Moreover, there have been some corrections made to fix the defense as well.

McCoy pointed out that all these changes should in fact relieve some of the pressure that Hurts experienced last year.

The analyst further compared Hurts’ situation to Josh Allen’s and said that Allen’s situation is true pressure. In comparison, McCoy truly believed that Hurts was in a better position of pressure.

His logic was that Hurts could afford to be a bit more relaxed because he had all the weapons in his arsenal. McCoy also firmly believed that Hurts will be making a spectacular performance this year and that he’ll showcase the best use of his lineup. Interestingly, Joy Taylor had a very different outlook on Hurts’ situation.

Joy Taylor on Jalen Hurts and Philly’s Expectations This Year

While McCoy believed that there was no pressure on Hurts, Joy Taylor disagreed. She believed that Hurts was now under even more pressure to perform. The management and the front office of Philly have given him all the players to make a successful team.

However, with this kind of team building, the margin for error does become a lot smaller and this might pressure Hurts to perform. Taylor also mentioned that with the kind of high results Hurts has delivered in the past, there are higher expectations from him, which inadvertently adds to the pressure.

However, she seemed confident that Hurts would deliver, mentioning that when Hurts is at his best, he lands straight into the Super Bowl. While he might have had a bad year last season, Taylor expressed her belief in Hurts and the Eagles organization as a whole.

The one thing both Taylor and McCoy agreed on was the team’s roster. This has been one of the best rosters the city of Philadelphia has seen. With the kind of team building the front office has done, the Eagles certainly have Super Bowl potential. The only question is, will they go to the promised land this season?