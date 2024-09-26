LeSean McCoy, Who Would Let Tom Brady ‘Date His Daughter,’ Suggests Kay Adams and TB12 Are a Perfect Match

In the latest episode of the ’25 10 Show,’ Tom Brady’s former Super Bowl-winning teammate, Shady McCoy, stunned NFL fans by admitting that he would be allowing his daughter to date the 47-year-old Brady. Hypothetically, of course. The former running back was simply trying to illustrate how much of a gentleman he considers his former teammate.

However, this wasn’t the only shocker from McCoy; he surprisingly tried playing cupid by pairing Kay Adams with Brady. When his co-host, DeSean Jackson, showed intrigue at the revelation and asked McCoy about TB12 and the heartthrob sportscaster, McCoy grinned back and promptly agreed.

Jackson was stunned by McCoy’s confidence and wondered if he was getting a bonus or perk from Brady if he set him up with someone.

“You got something like a perk out of that, like if you put that together, you going to get like a bonus or something? Like you

are really lobbying for that,” said the co-host.

In reply, McCoy calmly said that he wants nothing from the matchmaking. But if Tom Brady wants “a little love”, then Kay Adams is the right fit, McCoy reiterated.

DeSean, however, still couldn’t believe what he was hearing. He then asked the 36-year-old the logic behind the pairing, and in response, McCoy explained that Brady is a good man and expressed confidence that he would treat Adams right.

For a moment, if Brady were to consider trusting his old pal’s judgment, the biggest question then becomes the relationship status of Kay. Well, if internet discourse is to be trusted, she might be seeing someone from New York.

Adams clears the air

Ever since Adams interviewed Daniel Jones for an episode of the “Up and Adams Show,” rumors have been rife that the duo are dating. The origin of the rumor stemmed from the friendly, flirtatious banter they shared in the interview, along with Adams complimenting the QB for his new beard look.

However, the rumors were shut down last week on the “25/10 Show” when Adams declared that she was not dating Jones. “I’m not dating Daniel Jones – breaking, breaking news – I’ve met him all of two times,” she continued.

But is Kay dating somebody else? On this topic, the broadcaster played coy, and shared that she chooses to keep that side of her life private.

The idea of Tom Brady dating Kay Adams sounds totally outlandish. Not that there is anything wrong with the individuals apart from their age gap, but McCoy’s preference sounds more like a Wattpad fanfiction than anything. What do you think? Would they make a cute couple? Let us know in the comments!