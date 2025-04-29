“$2.5 Million Is What He Has Made in 3 Years”: Kay Adams Says 49ers Fans Should Be Grateful if Brock Purdy Accepts a $50 Million Deal

With quarterback contracts skyrocketing around the NFL, some might find it wild what certain players are getting paid. Right now, ten QBs are making $50 million or more per year. So it only makes sense for Brock Purdy to command a similar deal after leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl and an NFC title game. Yet, fans — even some in San Francisco — aren’t on board. Which leaves Kay Adams scratching her head.

$50 million is a lot of money. Five years ago, it would’ve made anyone the highest-paid player in the NFL. But nowadays, quarterback contracts are pricey. Guys like Dak Prescott of the Cowboys make as much as $60 million a year — and he’s got a 2-5 postseason record with no NFC title game appearances. The bar is pretty low, as you can see. Yet, fans still aren’t on board with Purdy’s expected $50 million payout.

Adams recently scoured the internet to see how 49ers supporters felt about Purdy commanding $50 million and was surprised to find they weren’t comfortable with it at all. So, she took to her show to express her disagreement with that sentiment, backing her point up with numbers to show why Purdy at $50 million might actually be a bargain.

“That 50 number is rubbing Niners fans and NFL fans wrong,” Adams noticed. “I just don’t see it that way. And I wouldn’t scoff at that, I would actually be like, ‘We got away with $48 or $50 million?’ I’d be sort of thrilled and quiet if I were a Niners fan locking him in.”

Kay is right on the money here. $50 million is simply the going rate for a good quarterback right now. So, if the 49ers want a competent option for the foreseeable future, they’ll need to pay up—and they should be thanking Brock for not being better and pushing for $60 million.

Adams even broke down the numbers of the potential deal, including the cap percentage and how it stacks up against the rest of the league.

“Even if he gets the top end of this, let’s say $50 million, that puts Brock outside the top 10 at the quarterback spot in between guys like Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson, and Jalen Hurts… And he would account for 16% of next year’s cap. Is he worth more than 16% of that team when it comes to their success? I mean, that’s the market right now,” Adams explained.

It’s simply the current state of the NFL quarterback market. Teams have realized that a good quarterback is the most important piece of a football team in today’s game. It might even be the most important position in all of sports. As a result, quarterbacks have been paid more and more each year.

Of course, this means that not-so-great quarterbacks like Daniel Jones slip through the cracks from time to time and get paid a ton based on one good season. But for the most part, only the best quarterbacks command top dollar.

Furthermore, being the “Mr. Irrelevant” last pick in his draft class, Adams pointed out how Purdy hasn’t made much money since entering the league. He spent three seasons on a rookie deal, which made things easier for the 49ers to stack the roster with talent. So, in many ways, Purdy has earned his shot at life-changing money.

“He took this team to a Super Bowl. This team loves him. There’s never been an issue with him on this team. $2.5 million is what he has made in three years so far… So this is a life-changing deal that’s going to happen for him.”

It truly has been a long time coming for Purdy. He more than deserves to be locked up by the Niners for the foreseeable future. He’s earned it. Brock wasn’t expected to be much when he was picked in the draft. In fact, San Fran, at the time, was locked in on Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future. But we all know how that panned out.

Purdy snatched the opportunity to become the Niners’ starter. And ever since, he’s been stellar. Leading them to the playoffs twice and even a Super Bowl appearance. Additionally, he passes the eye test as a starting quarterback. What Purdy lacks in athleticism, he makes up for in arm talent.

Sure, maybe Brock had a down year last season. But don’t let recency bias cloud your judgment of Purdy. The entire 49ers team was misunderstood from the start last year. Just imagine how much worse they would’ve been without a competent starter like Brock.