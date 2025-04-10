“He’s Running the Ball Like Cam Newton”: Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard Receives Earnest Appreciation From Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden and Barstool Sports seem like a match made in heaven—an unexpected pairing that’s turning out to be exactly what both sides needed. One of his latest ventures with Barstool, Gruden’s QB Class, highlights upcoming quarterback prospects ahead of the NFL Draft—though notably, it doesn’t include names like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. The newest episode features Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, following a previous spotlight on National Champion Will Howard.

Riley Leonard has quietly flown under the radar, despite putting together a strong season with the Fighting Irish after transferring from Duke. While the stats don’t tell the full story, they’re impressive on their own—he threw for 2,861 yards with 21 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

But Leonard’s biggest weapon? His legs. He rushed for 906 yards and racked up 17 touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his true dual-threat ability. At 6’4″ and 216 pounds, he bears a striking resemblance—both in size and style—to a former NFL MVP.

Jon Gruden drew that exact comparison, likening Leonard’s rushing ability to Cam Newton’s. He also praised Leonard’s mental toughness and the transformative impact he’s had on both the Duke and Notre Dame football programs.

“I have been excited to meet Riley Leonard because he turned the Duke Football program around and then he took Notre Dame to the National Championship game. What I love about Leonard is he has mental toughness. When I watch him at Notre Dame, he’s running the ball like Cam Newton. This guy is interesting,” Gruden said on Barstool.

Like Riley Leonard, Cam Newton was also a transfer quarterback, making his move to Auburn for his final season of college football—a decision that forever changed the trajectory of the Tigers. Standing at 6’5″ and over 240 pounds, the future MVP showcased his dual-threat ability in a dominant fashion.

He threw for 2,854 yards with 30 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions, but it was his rushing that truly set him apart. Newton bulldozed his way to 1,473 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, running with the power and intensity of an ox—absorbing hits and dishing them out in equal measure.

In his conversation with Jon Gruden, Riley Leonard drew plenty of parallels—not just in style, but in mindset. The two spoke at length, with Leonard soaking in wisdom from the Super Bowl-winning coach.

Hailing from Fairhope, Alabama, Leonard has taken an unconventional path. Once a high school basketball standout with dreams of playing college hoops, he pivoted after that dream ended, eventually becoming the starting quarterback at Duke and later Notre Dame.

Gruden sees shades of Philip Rivers in Leonard’s game—and it’s more than just coincidence. Rivers, also from Fairhope, has mentored Leonard, working closely with him on throwing mechanics and footwork. Leonard admired Rivers’ quick dropbacks and rapid-fire release from the pocket and has since worked to emulate that efficiency in his own game.

According to Gruden, the similarities are clear: Both have the ability to throw with anticipation, and both rely on a compact, quick delivery to get the ball out under pressure.

Leonard also trained under David Cutcliffe during his time at Duke—a renowned quarterback developer from Alabama who famously coached Peyton and Eli Manning.

While Cutcliffe has worked with some of the best, Leonard believes he might be the toughest quarterback his former coach has ever developed. Like Peyton, Eli, and fellow Duke alum Daniel Jones, Leonard has the hunger to win—and the grit to keep going when things get tough.

His connection with Jones has also been a valuable part of his journey. The former Giants QB has become a mentor to Leonard, helping him prepare for the NFL grind by emphasizing professionalism, simplifying life, and staying mentally strong.

“The biggest thing he has taught me is how to keep my life extremely simple. He’s very professional about the way he goes about his work.”

For Gruden, that mental toughness is one of the most vital intangible qualities a quarterback can have—and he credits Jones for developing it during his time in New York.

Now, Riley is learning from another QB whisperer and could learn a great deal from the former Bucs HC. But will it help land a team in the NFL?

Riley Leonard’s landing spots in the NFL

While the former Fighting Irish quarterback hasn’t generated as much buzz as Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, or even Will Howard, he remains an intriguing prospect. At just 22 years old, Riley Leonard still has time to refine his game, and there’s a solid foundation to build upon. His dual-threat ability, combined with a prototypical frame, gives him a baseline that NFL teams can work with.

Leonard’s intangible qualities—mental toughness, leadership, and grit—also boost his appeal. He generally takes care of the football and avoids costly mistakes, which scouts will appreciate. However, his mechanics, particularly his throwing motion, need significant improvement. As a developmental prospect, Leonard is unlikely to come off the board before Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Still, for teams willing to invest in his upside and mold his raw tools, Leonard could prove to be a worthwhile project. So which franchises might be in the market for a dual-threat QB with long-term potential?

LA Rams could be one of the teams for Leonard

The Rams recently restructured Matthew Stafford’s contract, increasing his pay but sticking with a year-to-year approach. At 37, Stafford likely has at least a couple of productive seasons left, but head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead have to start thinking about the future. Behind Stafford, the only other option is veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, and it’s unlikely the Rams will want to spend significant draft capital on a high-profile quarterback.

That’s where Riley Leonard could fit in. As a projected Day 3 pick, there’s minimal risk involved in taking a flyer on him. Leonard offers a different skill set than what the Rams currently have—his athleticism and dual-threat potential could add a new dynamic to McVay’s offense. Plus, he’d benefit tremendously from learning behind one of the league’s best pure pocket passers in Stafford, while being developed at his own pace in a quarterback-friendly system.

Miami Dolphins need a QB3

The Dolphins head into the draft with 10 picks, but they also face a long list of needs and limited cap space. One area they can’t afford to overlook is the quarterback room. Behind Tua Tagovailoa and newly acquired Zach Wilson, Miami lacks reliable depth.

While Tua has shown flashes of elite play, his durability remains a major concern—he’s one concussion away from a potentially career-ending scenario. Meanwhile, Wilson has yet to prove he can consistently lead an NFL offense.

That’s why head coach Mike McDaniel should consider adding another developmental quarterback, and Riley Leonard could be an ideal fit. Leonard brings durability, mental toughness, and a dual-threat ability that adds a new wrinkle to Miami’s offense—something Tua simply doesn’t offer.

With McDaniel’s creative play-calling and QB-friendly system, Leonard could be molded into a valuable long-term asset. Even as a mid-to-late-round pick, he could give the Dolphins flexibility and security at one of the game’s most important positions.

The Vikings might invest a late pick in Leonard

The Vikings allowed both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to walk in free agency, placing all their trust in rookie JJ McCarthy to deliver on his potential. While McCarthy is now the face of the future, Minnesota’s quarterback room is alarmingly thin—they don’t even have a clear QB2 on the roster.

Despite holding only four draft picks, the Vikings would be wise to use a late-round selection on a developmental quarterback. Riley Leonard fits the bill perfectly. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has the experience and track record to bring out the best in young quarterbacks—just look at how he helped revitalize Darnold’s career. Leonard’s combination of toughness, mobility, and leadership makes him an intriguing project.

A self-described winner, Leonard has the tools to thrive as a pocket passer while also making plays with his legs. He’s adaptable and coachable—traits that could make him a valuable asset in any offensive system. All he needs is a shot from one of these teams.