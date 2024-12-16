“Limit Penalties, Limit Turnovers”: Tom Brady’s Advice For Pittsburgh Steelers Ahead of The Baltimore Ravens Game

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Russell Wilson-led Steelers just suffered their worst loss of the season to the Eagles. Unfortunately, they’ve got no time to dwell on this loss as they face an even more formidable foe next week: the Ravens. But Tom Brady has some words of advice for the Steelers that might just help them beat their divisional adversaries.

After the Eagles vs Steelers matchup, Brady explained what the team will have to do better next week to increase their odds of beating the Ravens or the FOX post-game analysis:

“If they go to Baltimore, which they are, they’re going to have to play a clean game. Limit penalties, limit turnovers, and the thing they did last time they played Baltimore: they possessed the ball, so it’s gotta be a similar formula.”

During their 18-16 win over Baltimore in Week 12, the Steelers possessed the ball for around 30 minutes even as their defense limited Lamar Jackson to the best of their abilities.

Brady also highlighted everything Pittsburgh did wrong as they got manhandled by the Eagles on the road:

“They struggled on the ground game. They didn’t throw even for a 150 yards today. So, there wasn’t a lot of production from the other skill players.”

Pittsburgh’s offense struggled significantly during the game, managing only 41 plays and possessing the ball for just over 20 minutes, with only two possessions in the second half.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia dominated the line of scrimmage, effectively exhausting Pittsburgh’s defense as the game progressed. The Eagles concluded the match with 131 rushing yards on 42 attempts, showing their control over the game in the latter stages.

Pittsburgh is the clear underdog going into the divisional matchup. However, a season sweep by the Steelers would crown them division champions for the first time since 2020.

But if they stumble, the Ravens could swoop in to seize first place, turning Pittsburgh’s division dreams into a scramble for a Wild Card spot. Brady, however, is optimistic about their chances as he concluded, “I think they’re going to learn from what happened today and be much better next week.”