Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Potential Eagles & Cowboys Fans After Dallas’ Victory; “Getting Whopped On & Off the Field”

The Dallas Cowboys patiently awaited the rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles for over a month. The Week 9 loss at Lincoln Financial Field fueled their determination. Prescott and the Cowboys secured a resounding 33-13 victory at AT&T Stadium, avenging their earlier defeat and handing the Eagles their third loss of the season.

Advertisement

Amidst the Eagles’ defeat, chaos ensued as two fans engaged in a mindless brawl. One donned a Cowboys jacket, while the other, presumably an Eagles fan, clashed violently, causing damage to fan memorabilia.

Ultimately, the Cowboys fan emerged victorious, putting an end to the altercation. Speculation arose about the alleged Eagles fan’s authenticity, given he wore a Los Angeles Raiders jersey. Watch:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1734069860668146111?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Upon witnessing the viral video on social media, fans drew parallels between the Cowboys fan’s thrashing of an Eagles fan and Dak Prescott’s team’s dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DakTooElite/status/1734072379922321875?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KayvonOjulari/status/1734070790339858449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FrankWhyte/status/1734078022817341756?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jaythealbum/status/1734073817956270148?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the brawl’s exact backstory remains unclear, it’s evident that such incidents must be unequivocally condemned. The fans’ focus should remain on the players competing on the field, not on resorting to physical altercations.

Cowboys vs Eagles: Prescott Dominates in 33-13 Victory

Prescott led Dallas to a 24-6 halftime lead in a commanding 33-13 victory. Accumulating 168 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half, he connected with both CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in the end zone. The Cowboys’ defense limited Philadelphia to just two field goals.

Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 27 passes for 197 yards in the Eagles’ loss. D’Andre Swift managed 39 rushing yards on 11 carries, while A.J. Brown contributed 94 yards on nine receptions. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott went 24 of 39, accumulating 271 yards and throwing two touchdowns. Tony Pollard added 59 rushing yards on 16 carries, and tight end Jake Ferguson secured 72 yards with five receptions.

The Eagles’ sole touchdown couldn’t compensate for turnovers and defensive challenges in their loss. Despite the Eagles leading in the NFC East down the stretch, the Cowboys, with a tougher remaining schedule, have demonstrated they can compete with the NFC’s top teams.