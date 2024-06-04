LSU Proudly Endorses Alumni Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson’s Big Feats

Former Louisiana State University teammates, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), left, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) great each other at the conclusion of a Week 15 NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

The last few years have been financially rewarding for LSU alums. After Joe Burrow made history in 2023 by becoming the highest-paid QB in the league, fellow LSU alum Justin Jefferson has followed suit by becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL this year. Two historic deals being bagged by LSU alums is truly a matter of pride for the University; they, therefore, expressed their rightful elation with a cheeky post on social media.

Hours after reports from NFL Network confirmed Justin Jefferson’s record-breaking deal, LSU Football’s social media handle posted a photo where Joe Burrow is seen hugging Justin Jefferson — a throwback from their Baton Rouge days. They captioned the photo hilariously by calling the NFL—NFLSU—a testament to their alums owning the league by becoming the best players, or at least, financially.

“The Highest Paid QB and Non QB in NFL History. This Is NFLSU,” the tweet read.

The Highest Paid QB and Non QB in NFL History. This Is NFLSU. @JJettas2 @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/BXklicgZjt — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 3, 2024

While some might consider the caption a bit too braggadocious, it’s hard to argue against the claims made by LSU. Both the players have set unprecedented records, especially Justin Jefferson.

In a QB-dominated sport, it’s almost unheard of for a non-QB to bag a four-year contract deal worth $140 million with $110 million guaranteed. And to top it all, what’s even more unheard of is that both the highest earners are from the same university. LSU fans, therefore, naturally enjoyed the braggy nature of the post.

LSU Fans Thrilled With Alums Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow Making History

Flex posts are usually the lowest-hanging fruit in fan engagement. But what makes such posts sweeter is when social media admins make claims that are irrefutable. LSU fans were thrilled with their boys, making their team’s name proud, and swiftly expressed love and adulation for their achievement. See for yourselves:

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson won a national title at LSU, and are now making in the NFL https://t.co/vIsfffD3Is — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 4, 2024

Ironically, Ja’Marr Chase is standing behind the duo in the picture posted on LSU’s social media page. Fans were smart enough to notice this and predicted that Chase’s impending contract extension might soon add him to the league of the duo.

And Chase is next! pic.twitter.com/3afFdFCXXu — Adam Siegel (@AdamSiegel17) June 4, 2024

With Justin Jefferson’s new deal breaking open the NFL market for non-QBs, Ja’Marr Chase and his agent now have a new benchmark for negotiation. The NFL Rookie of the Year has had stellar performances in his first three years, having earned Pro Bowl nominations in all three years.

While it is unlikely for the Bengals to splurge big money on the LSU alum as they did on Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson’s deal surely adds a wrench to their negotiation.

Safe to say, interesting times are ahead in the NFL with multiple stars like Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa, among others, having contract extensions on the horizon.