Mac Jones Injury Report: Will Jones Play Against The Bears On Monday?

Patriots Mac Jones scrambled out of the pocket for short yardage in the 4th quarter. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Pats

Mac Jones is listed as limited on the practice report and is expected to return against the Bears only after the medical team clears him to play.

New England will enter Week 7 with a 3-3 win-loss record. They may have won their last two games, but it is clear that they desperately need their star quarterback, Mac Jones back in the lineup.

The New England Patriots are expected to have starting quarterback Mac Jones back on the field against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The 24-year-old missed the previous three games due to a high left ankle sprain he sustained in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s the Mac Jones injury… Didn’t look good pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — @ (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

With a 1-2 record to open the season, Jones has passed for 768 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. After Brian Hoyer was put on injured reserve due to a concussion, the team had to resort to Bailey Zappe, a third-string quarterback, who won back-to-back games against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

Also Read: Ronnie Stanley Injury Report: Will Ronnie Play Against the Browns On Sunday?

Mac Jones Injury Update

Mac Jones is officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s game at Gillette Stadium against the Chicago Bears. Jones took part in only one of the three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that has kept him out of the last three games.

With reports surfacing on Thursday that Jones expects to “be available” for New England’s next game, the pieces appeared to be falling into place for the 24-year-old.

On Friday, Jones told reporters in the locker room. “I think it feels pretty good, just trying to work through everything and be able to play in an NFL football game. I’d like to be able to go out there and help the team, and once there, I’ll be there. So, I’m definitely making progress, and the treatment has gone well.”

Patriots announce that QB Mac Jones is being evaluated for a leg injury. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 25, 2022

In short, Jones is yet to be cleared medically by the team doctors and training staff. Despite demonstrating increased mobility and agility with each passing day of practice, the team’s medical staff is continuing to evaluate Jones’ movement in practice and workouts, attempting to determine whether he can protect himself, both, inside and outside the pocket.

Once the coaching staff is informed of Jones’ medical clearance, they will determine whether any limitations caused by the injury are significant enough to justify continuing to hold him out.

Also Read: Jadeveon Clowney Injury Report: Will Clowney Play Against The Ravens on Sunday?