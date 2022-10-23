Ronnie Stanley Injury Report: Will Ronnie Play Against the Browns On Sunday?

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley, who previously suffered from ankle issues, has lately been bogged down by illness. Will he play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday?

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7 for their second divisional matchup of the 2022 season. Baltimore and Cleveland split the 2021 season series 1-1. The Ravens will hope to contain Browns’ stars players like running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Ronnie Stanley, an offensive tackle for the Ravens, is a key player in slowing down Garrett. However, it is unknown whether he will play or not. The Ravens’ left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first appearance of the season two weeks ago. Stanley played in Week 5 and played 22 offensive snaps.

The pass rush will be critical for the @Ravens when facing Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 16 times, tied for third in the NFL.#RavensFlock #RavensFootballhttps://t.co/4zUL2N36HR via @toddkarpovich — Todd Karpovich (@toddkarpovich) October 7, 2022

Earlier, Stanley was out with an ankle injury, and shortly after his Week 5 game, he was dropped again due to illness.

Also Read: Who is Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo? Complete Relationship Timeline

Ronnie Stanley Injury Report

Stanley has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Stanley made his season debut in Week 5 and stayed relatively injury-free for a while.

However, due to illness, he was unable to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable on Saturday. As the starting left tackle, his status could be critical to the Ravens’ offence.

T Ronnie Stanley (illness) has been added to the injury report and is now questionable for Sunday’s game. G Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) remains questionable. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2022

Stanley was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a rest/ankle injury, according to the Ravens. He had a full practice on Thursday before sitting out on Friday. Stanley made his debut against Cincinnati and performed admirably in 22 snaps.

“Everything is fine. A little discomfort, but nothing major,” Stanley said about his illness. “I believe I will will only get better from here.”

Stanley hasn’t seen much action since 2019, appearing in only six games in 2020 and one last season due to injuries. The Baltimore Ravens are currently 3-3 going into this week. They have some catching up to do.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Special ‘Dangerwich’ Removed From The Menu Due to Terrible Performances? Subway Issues Clarification