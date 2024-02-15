Mahomes Family and Travis Kelce Share Sorrowful Messages in the Aftermath of the Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

One Dead And 21 Injured Near Super Bowl Parade – Kansas City NO FILM, NO VIDEO, NO TV, NO DOCUMENTARY – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rides a bus during the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. One person has died and 21 people were wounded in a shooting in Missouri at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. Officials said they treated eight victims who were in immediately life-threatening condition and seven others who had suffered injuries that could prove life-threatening. Nine children were among the wounded – all are expected to recover. Police said they have arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting. Photo by Emily Curiel/The Kansa PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xKansasxCityxStar/TNS/ABACAx

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, intended to be a joyous celebration, turned tragic when a mass shooting occurred in the crowd. The shooting took place at around 2 p.m. local time in Kansas City’s Union Station, marking a dark conclusion to the parade route.

Advertisement

During an evening press conference, police officials announced that three individuals were in custody in connection with the shooting. Regrettably, one person lost their life, and 22 others sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the news, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family expressed their sorrow and solidarity on social media. Patrick Mahomes shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Praying for Kansas City….”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes/status/1757874492733297003?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick’s wife, mourned the loss and expressed her thoughts on her Instagram story. In her first story she wrote, “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1758018000215785483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In another one, she shared her sadness and embarrassment over the tragic turns of events. Brittany expressed how the shooting ruined the celebration and badly affected those who were injured or lost their lives. Mentioning the emotional pain it caused for everyone involved, she offered her thoughts and prayers to the families affected by the tragedy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tootgail/status/1757871089374441844?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Patrick Mahomes‘ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, too echoed his brother’s sentiment by re-sharing Patrick’s post on his Instagram story. Additionally, Randi Mahomes, Chiefs QB’s mother, also took to X to share her support by writing, “Prayers lifted. Please Pray for everyone today with this tragedy.”

The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade has led to many people coming together to support those affected by the tragedy. Moreover, It has also made people wonder if the security measures in place were enough to keep everyone safe.

Travis Kelce Shaken by the Tragedy

As news of the tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade spread, numerous NFL players stepped forward to share their heartfelt responses and offer support to those affected. Among them, star player Travis Kelce voiced his sorrow while condemning the violence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tkelce/status/1757944301898682680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kelce’s heartfelt message conveyed his deep connection to the Kansas City community and his empathy for those impacted by the tragedy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MVS__11/status/1757910472966406341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling expressed a desire to help the victims, particularly the children who were injured. He reached out to offer support, showcasing a commitment to helping those in need during this challenging time.