“Mark My Words, Taylor Swift & Tom Brady Are Dating”: Fans Are Convinced That the NFL Goat Is Already Seeing the “Shake It Off” Singer

The Tom Brady fanbase is back at it again. After having spectacularly failed at setting TB12 up with Reese Witherspoon, one would think the fans would have learned their lesson. However, just like Brady, his fanbase also never gives up. This is why they’ve gone out of their way once again to start churning another rumor in the hopes of it bearing fruit. The person in question this time is singer Taylor Swift.

Brady has been linked with numerous women ever since his divorce in 2022. It seems fans have taken it upon themselves to see Brady dating again. Though he himself has on multiple occasions stated he has no interest in dating anyone, the fans are adamant. Taylor Swift too only recently split from her boyfriend. Which has alerted some very sharp TB12 fans.

Fans think Taylor Swift’s breakup announcement is too convenient

The news that Taylor Swift is single again has only just hit the newlines, but fans think this was a long time coming. There are a few who are suspicious of the timing. For context, Taylor Swift’s Tampa Bay show is right around the corner. It looks like the timing of this piece of information seems a bit too convenient for it to be considered just a coincidence.

Why else would she announce this before Tampa Bay show? Why would she even play Tampa?? — $≡@ñ (@brownsean) April 9, 2023

I just think it would fun, for the chaos. He’s not her type though. — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) April 8, 2023

Im not even a Taylor fan but wishing that on her feels mean — Victoria Taveras (@mvptp) April 9, 2023

Tell me the blonde that Tom Brady has been spotted with is Taylor Swift 😭 — Kasey (@kase_cm) April 8, 2023

Taylor Swift and Tom Brady should date — Kyle Broughton (@KyleBroughton4) April 12, 2023

If the Joe Alwyn news is true, I have a gut feeling Taylor Swift will date Tom Brady. Don’t ask me why. — Aime (@aimssster) April 9, 2023

Not everyone does agree that the two should date, though. One of the primary reasons is because apparently, he is too old for her. That, and he has a rather sketchy history with politics in America, especially after going on a few golfing round with former President Donald Trump. Even though he denies any interest in politics, it sure has stuck onto his record, for better or for worse.

Tom Brady just doesn’t have the time to date anyone, yet

While all his fans are desperately trying to set him up, it seems the 7x Super Bowl winner might just not have enough time on his hands to commit to a relationship. After all, he has only just retired, and he is earnestly trying to make up for all the last time by hanging with his children as much as he can. That, and holidaying with his friends.

However, those are not the only things filling up his schedule. He is due to start as Fox Sports’ lead analyst this year, and getting paid $37.5 million a year means you need to put some effort into doing a good job. Plus, his companies need a constant eye. With all these things piled up on his plate, no wonder he is not interested in dating anyone. Will the fans stop, though?