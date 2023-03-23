Steve Apostolopoulos Net Worth: Is the Greek-Canadian Billionaire Gearing Up To Make a Bid for the Washington Commanders?

The race to become the Washington Commanders’ newest owner has gone up a notch with the arrival of a new contestant. Canadian billionaire Steven Apostolopoulos, founder of Six Ventures Inc. and managing partner of Triple Group, is seemingly now interested in this race. However, does he have what it takes to go up against the other competitors?

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced their intentions to sell the team late last year. Since then, the bandwagon to buy the team has included a few elite players. Josh Harris, who owns a part of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, is considered the frontrunner. The other bidder is Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is also rumored to be in the mix.

Does Steven Apostolopoulos have enough to buy the Commanders on his own?

Perhaps the only person who can buy the Commanders on their own is Jeff Bezos. However, given Dan Snyder‘s enmity towards the Washington Post, which Bezos owns, this sale seems unlikely. Josh Harris is leading a group of people, that includes billionaire Mitchell Rales, and NBA star Magic Johnson. However, Apostolopoulos is not that far behind.

As per a report from back in 2021, the Apostolopoulos family is touted to be worth around $3.9 billion. While he may not be able to have total ownership of the team, he can very well put up a consortium and make a bid, just like Josh Harris has. In fact, it shouldn’t be very difficult for him to bring together like-minded individuals in order to make their dreams of owning an NFL team become true.

Apostolopoulos recently toured the Commanders’ facility

While it is unclear if Apostolopoulos is seriously considering a bid, he did visit the facility in Ashburn, Va. He also paid the FedEx Stadium in Landover, Md., a visit, as per a Washington Post report. Though such a visit usually happens in the midst of a bidding process, there is still no confirmation about the extent of his involvement yet, or if he is just stoking the flames.

Steven Apostolopoulos makes his fortune as a real estate executive and a venture capitalist. His company, Six Ventures, is routinely involved in making investments in startups. His father, Andreas Apostolopoulos, emigrated from Greece to Canada, starting his life in a KFC factory. Now, his family is the richest Greek family in Canada. Will he soon become the first Greek owner of the Commanders?