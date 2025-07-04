mobile app bar

Astonishing CJ Stroud vs Trevor Lawrence Stat Comparison Makes Fans Debate Whether the Narratives Have Fooled Them

Suresh Menon
Published

CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence

CJ Stroud [Left], Trevor Lawrence [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Through two NFL seasons, CJ Stroud has seen his stature rise so much to the extent that most quarterbacks can only dream about, and rightly so.

For starters, Stroud had an unreal debut season as it saw him win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. In the same campaign, the Texans took Houston to an AFC South title, and in that process, he became the youngest QB to win a playoff game in NFL history at just 22 years old.

While his sophomore year wasn’t as electric as his debut owing to injuries and O-Line issues, the quarterback still threw for an impressive 3,727 yards with a respectable 20 TDs to show for it. Add to these superlative stats, his calm demeanor, plus natural leadership, and it’s no wonder why many think CJ Stroud is the next big thing in the world of football.

In contrast, Trevor Lawrence once hailed as a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect, finds himself still searching for consistency heading into a pivotal year.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, the Jaguars quarterback has become a lightning rod for criticism. Despite his breakout 2022 season, which included 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a historic playoff comeback against the Chargers, he’s struggled to maintain that momentum.

Things only got worse for Lawrence last year, as it was easily his worst as a pro, with him finishing with just 11 touchdowns and missing seven games.

Hence, for most of the national media, the narratives have been pretty clear-cut: C.J. Stroud is the next big thing. And Lawrence? He’s the overhyped QB who might never deliver.

But a recent viral post on X sparked fresh debate by laying out their numbers side by side, with surprising results.

C.J. Stroud in 2023 had 4,108 passing yards to Lawrence’s 4,113 passing yards. As far as touchdowns were concerned, the Jags star led with 25 to the Texans’ 23. While Lawrence did have higher interceptions [8 vs 5] and a lower QBR [95.2 vs 100.8], when it came to their completion percentages, 63.9% for Stroud and 66.3% for Lawrence, they were almost identical.

Hence, the post captioned, “Trevor Lawrence & CJ Stroud are closer than the national media would lead you to believe,” set off a frenzy of debates among fans.

“One is a hero, the other is an “unproven bust” lmao the media bias against Jax is so ridiculous,” wrote a fan. “These numbers say what we already knew. As a QB CJ isn’t better than Trev. At worse they’re “The Same Guy”. The difference is CJ has had better coaching & all around supporting cast,” wrote another.

The rest, meanwhile, found it unfair that a relatively inexperienced CJ Stroud’s stats were being compared with a quarterback who has had a much longer learning curve than him. In their eyes, the Texans star is levels about the Jags quarterback.

“Jags fans hyping up 5th year Trevor Lawrence by cherry picking seasons, must be the offseason,” bluntly posted an “X” user. “Comparing Trevor’s year 2 & 3 to CJs year 1 & 2 is super disingenuous lol,” chimed in another.

The comparison leaves one unavoidable question: Have fans—and the media—been buying into narratives too blindly? The numbers suggest there’s more overlap between these two quarterbacks than most realized. And with both heading into career-defining seasons, this debate isn’t dying down anytime soon.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady's performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik's cube.

