Astonishing CJ Stroud vs Trevor Lawrence Stat Comparison Makes Fans Debate Whether the Narratives Have Fooled Them

Through two NFL seasons, CJ Stroud has seen his stature rise so much to the extent that most quarterbacks can only dream about, and rightly so.

For starters, Stroud had an unreal debut season as it saw him win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. In the same campaign, the Texans took Houston to an AFC South title, and in that process, he became the youngest QB to win a playoff game in NFL history at just 22 years old.

While his sophomore year wasn’t as electric as his debut owing to injuries and O-Line issues, the quarterback still threw for an impressive 3,727 yards with a respectable 20 TDs to show for it. Add to these superlative stats, his calm demeanor, plus natural leadership, and it’s no wonder why many think CJ Stroud is the next big thing in the world of football.

In contrast, Trevor Lawrence once hailed as a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect, finds himself still searching for consistency heading into a pivotal year.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, the Jaguars quarterback has become a lightning rod for criticism. Despite his breakout 2022 season, which included 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a historic playoff comeback against the Chargers, he’s struggled to maintain that momentum.

Things only got worse for Lawrence last year, as it was easily his worst as a pro, with him finishing with just 11 touchdowns and missing seven games.

Hence, for most of the national media, the narratives have been pretty clear-cut: C.J. Stroud is the next big thing. And Lawrence? He’s the overhyped QB who might never deliver.

But a recent viral post on X sparked fresh debate by laying out their numbers side by side, with surprising results.

C.J. Stroud in 2023 had 4,108 passing yards to Lawrence’s 4,113 passing yards. As far as touchdowns were concerned, the Jags star led with 25 to the Texans’ 23. While Lawrence did have higher interceptions [8 vs 5] and a lower QBR [95.2 vs 100.8], when it came to their completion percentages, 63.9% for Stroud and 66.3% for Lawrence, they were almost identical.

Hence, the post captioned, “Trevor Lawrence & CJ Stroud are closer than the national media would lead you to believe,” set off a frenzy of debates among fans.

Trevor Lawrence & CJ Stroud are closer than the national media would lead you to believe Just because I know folks will ask https://t.co/0A3gglP1Sp pic.twitter.com/b39gfmQFAi — . ℍ (@TravisDHolmes) July 2, 2025

“One is a hero, the other is an “unproven bust” lmao the media bias against Jax is so ridiculous,” wrote a fan. “These numbers say what we already knew. As a QB CJ isn’t better than Trev. At worse they’re “The Same Guy”. The difference is CJ has had better coaching & all around supporting cast,” wrote another.

The rest, meanwhile, found it unfair that a relatively inexperienced CJ Stroud’s stats were being compared with a quarterback who has had a much longer learning curve than him. In their eyes, the Texans star is levels about the Jags quarterback.

“Jags fans hyping up 5th year Trevor Lawrence by cherry picking seasons, must be the offseason,” bluntly posted an “X” user. “Comparing Trevor’s year 2 & 3 to CJs year 1 & 2 is super disingenuous lol,” chimed in another.

The comparison leaves one unavoidable question: Have fans—and the media—been buying into narratives too blindly? The numbers suggest there’s more overlap between these two quarterbacks than most realized. And with both heading into career-defining seasons, this debate isn’t dying down anytime soon.