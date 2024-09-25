Matthew Sluka vs UNLV: As NIL Pay Dispute Heats Up, Analyst Blames NCCA for Lack of Proper Guidelines

Earlier today, UNLV QB Matthew Sluka created a massive uproar by quitting the team over disputes regarding his NIL payout. As per Sluka, UNLV failed to uphold the payment promises initially advertised, and this has led to a massive fallout between the two parties. While many see this as a lapse from the University’s side, analyst Joe Pompliano blames the NCAA for a lack of clarity in its guidelines.

One of the highlights in Sluka’s announcement of leaving the UNLV Rebels was his accusation that Nevada would not be paying him his dues for the future either. “Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future,” he stated in his exit post.

Instantly, UNLV shot down the QB’s claims and revealed that all dues between the two parties had been settled as promised. The University instead accused the QB of fabricating this drama to leverage the stellar 3-0 start that he has been a part of.

Soon after, rumors began circulating that another college had offered Sluka more NIL money than UNLV, prompting the QB to quit his team midway.

UNLV Football quarterback Matt Sluka just quit on the team. Rumor has it he’s been offered more NIL money from another school. College football is in big trouble… https://t.co/zlr3ni60jz — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) September 25, 2024

With no empirical evidence having been provided so far by both parties, it’s hard to believe who is telling the truth. But that’s not the real problem here. The problem lies in the fact that the NCAA lacks proper guidelines to implement the NIL process, as noted by Pompliano.

Today, it’s Sluka walking out on his team in Week 3. What happens if a player quits on his team a week before the playoffs over an NIL dispute?

As Pompliano argued, it’s high time for the NCAA officials to establish a robust NIL structure to prevent cases of players not getting paid and quitting midway. If not tackled on time, cases like Matthew Sluka’s risk setting a catastrophic precedent. It’s Sluka today; what if it’s Travis Hunter tomorrow? A workable labor agreement is the need of the hour!