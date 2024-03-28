Kansas City Chiefs Free Agency 2024 Rumors: Andy Reid is Giving Patrick Mahomes a Special Weapon for Threepeat Run

Former Welsh rugby union player, Louis Rees-Zammit, is close to completing a huge transfer to the NFL title holders, The Kansas City Chiefs. The deal, which is on the verge of getting confirmed, will likely be completed by Friday. After an outstanding Pro Day showing, Rees-Zammit garnered attention from several NFL teams such as the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Denver Broncos, before ultimately deciding to join the Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit stands at six-foot-three and weighs 200 pounds, with that he ran the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.44 seconds. It was his combination of strength and agility that drew the interest of scouts on his visits. The 23-year-old star played for Gloucester in England and shocked fans by choosing to depart from rugby to pursue a career in the NFL.

In the interest of a career in the NFL, Louis Ress-Zammit started a challenging 10-week training program in Florida, and his courageous decision has indeed paid off. It did not take long for his talent to get noticed and the former rugby union player is said to be on track to sign a bountiful $900,000 (£703,900) contract.

Rees-Zammit will start his Chiefs journey at summer camp, where head coach Andy Reid and his staff will assess players for the 2024 NFL season roster. Quite interestingly, the 23-year-old has yet to play a game of American football, although the general consensus is that he has exceeded expectations.

It is also being said that the Welshman will receive training for a hybrid role, where he could potentially play as both a wide receiver and running back.

Can Louis Rees-Zammit Help The Kansas City Chiefs In Their Pursuit To A Three-Peat?

Rees-Zammit is taller than most typical running backs, similar in height to Derrick Henry, one of the NFL’s best. Moreover, even though the 23-year-old did not excel in the vertical and broad jumps at NFL Pro Day, he learned the basics of American football in a short period.

The former rugby union player knows he has a lot to learn and further shared his ambitions before leaving for the United States in January, per The Guardian.

“In terms of a position, in rugby, I want the ball at all times. So, I think it would be somewhere on the offense, running back, receiver, a bit of a hybrid. Whatever I get told, I will do. My main attribute in rugby was my speed and that’s very transferable. I would like to say I have good hands and I don’t drop the ball that often. But this is a different sport and the ball comes at you very fast, so I understand that’s going to take a bit of work.” Rees-Zammit said.

The Chiefs will surely offer Rees-Zammit priceless advice and chances for improvement during the summer. He is an offensive-minded player and would get a chance to practice with three-time Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Welshman could also prove to be a possible game-changer as he can bring offensive creativity which the Chiefs lacked last season.