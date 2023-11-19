“He On That Dak Prescott Shi”: CJ Stroud’s Warm-Up Routine Draws Hilarious Comparison From Fans

Rookie sensation this season, CJ Stroud has managed to captivate the NFL with his on-field performances. He is shining with the Houston Texans who struggled as a team last season. He has become the talk of the town, entering the MVP talks while also turning heads with his unconventional warmup routine.

In a recent Instagram post via NFL on ESPN, Stroud was seen taking a distinctive approach to getting ready for the matchup. His pre-game warm-up consisted of his time with a basketball and a golf club.

The Texans QB surely appreciates footwork drills, and a balanced approach when it comes to sports as marked by his choice of other sports. However, it is not the unusual combination that caught the eye of the fans.

CJ Stroud incorporated a ‘Dak Dance’ style movement, with a waist-down twist and distinctive movement. Adding context, a similar dance went viral for Dak Prescott, the Cowboys QB who was seen engaging in a hip-opening twist that tickled his fans.

Consequently, fans couldn’t stop themselves from comparing him to Dak Prescott in the comments, writing, “He on that Dak Prescott shi.”

Many also appreciated his gameplay, humorously accepting everything he added in his warmup to keep his flair.

Stroud has emerged as a threat for the opposing defenses this season. He has been widely praised for his contribution to the Texans.

CJ Stroud Shines Bright With the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have emerged quite a force this season, impressively up from their performance last year. Most of it is accorded to their rookie QB addition CJ Stroud, who has managed to dazzle with his display. CJ Stroud revealed that he was impacted by Tom Brady as a rookie after his 2023 NFL Draft.

His beaming confidence has allowed him to amass 2,626 yards with an impressive 61.6 percent completion rate for a rookie. His 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions have also earned him the image of an impressive QB.

Interestingly, Stroud entered the MVP talk officially, while also leading in yards per game statistics. Again, he topped the Week 10s Rookie QB table with his poised play. However, Stroud downplayed the MVP chatter saying that he wanted to be an asset for his teammates.

Stroud hails from Ohio State, which is still waiting in line to have a quarterback become a Pro Bowler. His place in the MVP speculations is justified given the winning drive for three straight weeks.

Undoubtedly, Stroud’s one of the biggest reasons why Houston Texans have managed a 6-4 score. Additionally, he remains to be the biggest subject of intrigue as he moves forward with rookie records and confident play in the season.