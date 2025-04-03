Matthew Stafford and His Wife Kelly Were Eavesdropping on a Couple on Their First Date: “The Conversation, Holy Cow”

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it’s her unfiltered takes on football or casually revealing that she and her husband, Matthew Stafford, plan to be farmers, Kelly Stafford always knows how to keep things interesting. And her latest story is no exception.

When Kelly and Matthew went out for a nice dinner date recently, it wasn’t just the food that caught their attention. Right next to them, a couple was on their very first date.

While most people might have politely ignored the awkward small talk booming from the table next to them, the Staffords? Oh, they were locked in.

“The conversation, holy cow… They’re asking just the simplest questions. Right? And Matthew and I are both kind of like this…” Kelly revealed, leaning to one side to mimic how she was trying to sneak a listen. “Not that we have to, because they’re literally sitting right next to us.”

But as amusing as the casual conversation was, it was the couple’s drink choices that truly stole the show. As Kelly recalled, the woman ordered a glass of wine, while the man—for some unknown reason—went with a cocktail. Then the drinks arrived, and things took an unexpected turn.

Ideally, a man trying to impress his lady in their first meeting would opt for an all-time classic like rum and coke. And in the off chance that it’s a cocktail that he is ordering, more mature and conventional drinks like the Whiskey Sour or Tom Collins are preferred. But the guy sitting next to Matthew Stafford and his wife bucked all stereotypes by ordering a pink drink.

“It comes out, and it’s pink, it’s got like the frou-frou,” Kelly said, while laughing. “And I look at Matthew because literally every time he gets a drink that’s not like a vodka soda or something, it comes out looking very girly.”

At this point, the Staffords weren’t just casual observers—they were fully invested. Kelly shot Matthew a knowing look, and they both knew exactly what was going through the guy’s head.

“Oh, f***,” Kelly said, imitating her husband’s reaction. “He’s got to chug it or ask for a new cocktail. I’m gonna see which one he does, but he’s gotta do one or the other, because that’s a tough look.”

And the guy? He chugged it. No hesitation. Respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning After (@themorningafter_media)

After narrating the hilarious story, Kelly turned to the camera with some much-needed drinking advice for future date-goers.

“Ordering cocktails, I feel like, is an art. That’s why I stick to either tequila on the rocks or vodka soda with a splash, as we all know,” she said. “And on a first date? If you’re a dude listening to this, I would just lean heavy into the simple.”

So, the moral of the story? If you’re ever on a first date in a fancy restaurant, choose your drink wisely. Because you never know if a Super Bowl winner is sitting next to you—watching, analyzing, and, most importantly, judging.