Caleb Williams Doesn’t Remind Stephen A. Smith of Patrick Mahomes

Caleb Williams’ debut with the Bears isn’t going unnoticed, as a flurry of comparisons and debates have already emerged. He impressed many with his trick plays against the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason, and Tyreek Hill’s intriguing tweet about the rookie’s charisma has sparked discussions about similarities between Williams and Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

As Hill tweeted, “Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of ……,” Stephen A. Smith, on ‘First Take,’ explained that while Hill’s tweet led many to assume he was referring to Mahomes, he personally sees more of Josh Allen’s traits in Williams.

“I don’t think Tyreek Hill was talking about Patrick Mahomes,” Stephen A. said. “I’m saying it’s more like Josh Allen.”

As the conversation heated up, Molly Qerim and the hosts dissected the comparison further. Meanwhile, fans had a split reaction to the tweet as many even felt that the Cheetah saw traits of Tua Tagovailoa in Caleb.

That said, it’s far too early to compare Williams to established league stars. While his preseason flashes were promising, he has a long way to go before reaching Allen or Mahomes’ level, as Shannon Sharpe pointed out.

Sharpe dissects Williams’ style of play

As the conversation progressed, Sharpe also weighed in on the debate regarding Williams’ comparison to Mahomes. His insights offered a nuanced perspective on the young quarterback’s style, highlighting some intriguing similarities between the rookie and the Chiefs star.

Sharpe noted that while Williams and Mahomes might not have identical physical profiles as the latter stands around 6’2″ to 6’3″, while Williams is closer to 6’1″, they still show some notable parallels. “Patrick Mahomes is not 6’4″, 6’5″—he’s probably around 6’2″ or 6’3″. Caleb Williams is probably around 6’1″, so there’s a similarity in their build.”

Sharpe also pointed out that both quarterbacks share a knack for making plays on the move:

“Both have strong enough arms to make plays outside of the pocket, within the pocket, and can change arm angles. You’ve seen Patrick Mahomes go left, run right, and then turn around and throw the pass. Caleb Williams has a similar ability to create plays in unconventional ways.”

While Sharpe acknowledged that Williams’ physicality doesn’t limit him, he described Allen as a ‘behemoth’ with impressive running ability. Consequently, Sharpe noted that Williams’ playmaking skills and movement style are reminiscent of Mahomes.

That being said, both analysts have their pictures ready of who would be Williams’ inspiration in the NFL. However, with the season still unfolding, both they and the fans are eagerly awaiting more from Williams.