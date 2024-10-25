Matthew Stafford Feels Proud Of His Daughter For Getting Summoned By the Principal Over a Bathroom Prank

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

From leading the Detroit Lions to handling dad duties at his daughter’s school, Matthew Stafford’s journey has truly come full circle. The Super Bowl LVI champion is a father to 4 girls, namely, Tyler, Hunter, and twins, Sawyer and Chandler. Interestingly, one of them pulled off an unbelievable prank that landed the Rams’ QB right into the principal’s office.

Stafford came on to the ‘The Morning After’ show, which is co-hosted by Hank and Matthew’s wife, Kelly. The couple was heard narrating the first time they were called into the principal’s office for a prank done by their daughter. Surprisingly, Matthew seemed quite proud of what she did, while also maintaining a firm tone to insinuate decorum.

“It’s going to be okay. We didn’t hurt anybody, we didn’t use bad language, we didn’t do anything like ultra-malicious. We did a prank and we shouldn’t do it. We understand that and we got caught. If you do it again, I’ll be upset but I’m not upset.”

Matthew made it clear that while he was proud of his daughter for pulling off such a stunt, he would ensure that nothing of the sort occurs in the future. Plus, seeing as the maximum age of his children is 7, Matthew’s daughter seems to be showing signs of creative intelligence.

Matthew reveals the details of his daughter’s prank

The couple shared the entire details of the episode, starting from the daughter’s stress about revealing what she did, along with their initial reactions to the prank. Matthew was confident in his abilities as a father to let his daughter know that they’ll figure out the conundrum together and that’s exactly what they did when they met the school’s principal.

“I’m kind of like a little proud in the back. Pretty good prank, pretty good prank. But I was like, “Oh, can’t do that.””

As per Stafford, his daughter and her friend locked the bathroom stalls within the girls’ lavatories and would crawl out from underneath the stalls to make sure no one else could enter. This wild goof while intended in good jest, landed Stafford and his daughter in trouble when some other student complained about the situation.