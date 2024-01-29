Can Taylor Swift Make it to the Super Bowl? Was the Pop Icon at Chiefs Game Today?

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift might not be performing at the Super Bowl but will she be there to support her beau for the most important night of this season? The Kansas City Chiefs head to Super Bowl LVIII, halting Lamar Jackson’s quest for a first Super Bowl win, marking their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce stole the spotlight, scoring a vital first-quarter touchdown at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite loud boos from Baltimore Ravens’ fans, Kelce’s girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift, brought positive energy to the Chiefs with her lively presence, dancing and cheering in the stands.

With the Lamar Hunt trophy in hand, the Chiefs aim to defend their Lombardi trophy as reigning Super Bowl champions. However, for Swifties, the burning question is: Will Tay Tay grace her first-ever Super Bowl?

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1751743993057034412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” makes a comeback on February 7th in Tokyo, Japan, with a series of performances at the Tokyo Dome spanning four consecutive days. The highlight comes on Saturday, Feb. 10, when her last Tokyo show wraps up around 10 pm local time. However, it will still be 5 am in Las Vegas.

Now, the inside sources suggest that Swift is gearing up to attend Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, set for 6:30 pm. If she hops on a direct flight from Tokyo, the timing works out. With a 12-hour journey, she could touch down in Vegas around 5 pm-6 pm on the same day, a whole 24 hours before the big game kicks off. If there’s anything we know about our Tay Tay, if there’s a way she can make it happen, she most definitely will.

In the entire 2023 season, Taylor Swift graced 12 Chiefs games, attending every one since the international leg of her “Eras Tour” wrapped up in November. This season has etched a memorable chapter in their love story. If Travis Kelce clinches the Super Bowl victory, their unique tale unfolds, flying across the globe to support each other.

Taylor Swift Takes the Field!

After triumphing 17-10 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs players reveled in their victory before their families joined the celebration on the field. Amidst the joy, cameras captured a heartfelt moment as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embraced, sharing a long hug and a victory kiss. As the field buzzed with excitement, Travis also shared a heartfelt hug with his father, Ed Kelce, who couldn’t contain his pride and joy for his son’s remarkable achievements.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1751747876223594777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Kansas City Chiefs displayed their prowess on both offense and defense in the Sunday night game against the Ravens. Scoring two touchdowns in the first half, they took a solid 17-7 lead. The second half saw no added points from the Chiefs, but their defense held the Ravens to just 3 points, sealing a 17-10 victory. Now, heading into the season’s last game, Travis Kelce is eyeing his third Super Bowl ring and fans are eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift’s presence in Las Vegas for the big night.