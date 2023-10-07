Dwayne Johnson Proudly Reveals That One of Deion Sanders’ Peculiar Traits Served as an Inspiration While Creating ‘The Rock’

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and celebrity guest picker Dwayne Johnson on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and Dwayne Johnson share deep respect for each other and it was very visible when the two legends met before Colorado’s game against Colorado State. However, what came out as a surprise was the WWE legend revealing that much of his character ‘The Rock’ was inspired by Coach Prime himself.

In a new report from TIME, Dwayne Johnson revealed that his ‘The Rock’ character was influenced by Coach Prime’s unique trait of speaking about himself in the third person. This unexpected revelation by Dwayne highlights the bond between the NFL legend and the wrestling powerhouse.

Bromance Between Dwayne Johnson and Deion Sanders

The report from TIME has given an inside view of Dwayne Johnson on Coach Prime Deion Sanders. Both the celebrities have huge respect for each other. Last month on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson left University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders visibly moved.

The Hollywood star surprised Sanders with an emotional promo which had quite an effect on Coach Prime. On the other hand, Sanders also had earlier expressed his admiration for The Rock. He even got down on his knees to welcome the iconic actor. In a recent TIME report, The Rock revealed the impact of Coach Prime on his wrestling persona. He stated,

“So much of the character and the entity of the Rock came from Prime. One of the characteristics of the character of the Rock was talking in the third person. Deion would say certain things in the third person. I always found that so f-cking cool. Because he walked the walk.”

The statement by Dwayne Johnson truly sheds light on the genuine connection and mutual inspiration between these two larger-than-life personalities.

Deion Sanders Bows down to ‘The Rock’

The energy in Boulder, Colorado, was at its peak during the College Gameday broadcast in Week 3. It hit unprecedented levels as Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes against in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams. The return of the iconic Gameday show to Colorado was fueled by the superstar presence of Deion Sanders and an unexpected celebrity.

The highlight was the appearance of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The WWE superstar was seen making a grand entrance to the cheers of passionate fans. Coach Prime was visibly awestruck by the arrival of The Rock. He bowed down on one knee in reverence, thus showing his mutual admiration.

Sanders welcomed The Rock with enthusiastic praise, stating, “This man can run for President and win.” The audience witnessed a rare and genuine moment between two of the nation’s most iconic personalities. Prime Time and The Rock added extra excitement to the already charged atmosphere and it won’t be a surprise if we see both these stars collaborating yet again in the near future.