“Humiliated is an Understatement”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi’s “Betrayal” Tweet Leaves Fans Extremely Concerned

Patrick Mahomes is perhaps having the worst off-season of his career. That is saying something, especially after he just won the Vince Lombardi trophy, and the league MVP. It seems his family is going through a very rough patch, and it must be affecting him as well. It sure does seem to be taking a toll on his mother Randi Mahomes, though, if we go by her latest Tweet.

The family’s roller coaster ride of emotions started when Jackson Mahomes was charged for allegedly harassing a woman. It did not help his case when video footage of him forcibly kissing the victim emerged. Added to that, Randi’s mother has been in the hospital for quite a while now. Now, it seems there is a new problem that might be affecting the Mahomes household.

Randi Mahomes posts a cryptic Tweet about being betrayed by someone close

Betrayal is never easy. It takes a humongous toll on the victim, no matter how strong they are. Unfortunately, it seems Randi Mahomes might also be in a similar situation. Her latest Tweet seems to indicate that someone close to her has betrayed her trust. She even wrote, “Humiliated is an understatement“, which seems very concerning. Luckily, her fans were ready to support her with some kind words.

The worst thing about betrayal it never comes from the enemy. Humiliated is an understatement. Giving my all to God — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) April 3, 2023

Reportedly, her pain is also compounded by the fact that she recently lost her pastor. Moreover, her son Jackson could be facing some serious criminal charges in the near future which might be affecting Randi even more. Tough times indeed.

Patrick Mahomes might need more than just his two special hands on deck

The off-season is supposed to be a period of resting and recuperating for NFL stars. It is perhaps the only time they can get in the entire year where they can be relaxed and not stress about anything. However, for Patrick Mahomes, the story is a bit different this time around. In fact, with everything going on around him, it’ll be a miracle if he finds the time to actually be stress-free.

Especially with the troubles surrounding his brother. Since the alleged harassment issue, Jackson has been effectively missing from all social media platforms. Many fans are suggesting that Patrick Mahomes had a hand in this. After all, he has to take care of the family image, which is by extension now his image as well. What does the future hold for this talented signal caller? Will things get better for him?