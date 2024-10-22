mobile app bar

Matthew Stafford Seeks $12.5 Million for Both Houses He Bought From Drake in 2022

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Matthew Stafford and Drake

Matthew Stafford (left) and Drake (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Just like most of his fans this year, Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are cutting ties with Drake. After selling one of their four properties in December 2023, the Staffords are now ready to put the two adjacent LA properties on the market, both of which once belonged to the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker.

The Rams’ quarterback seems to have a keen interest in owning properties in Hollywood, but after having his fill of 3 properties, he has made up his mind to pick the Hidden Hills, CA, estate as his one true home to rest and settle in.

This means that he’s letting go of the two neighboring ranch houses that he purchased from Drake in 2022 for $11 million. The Staffords are asking $12.5 million for the listing, according to reports.

The two neighboring ranch houses are termed Drake’s YOLO compound, which is an acronym for ‘you only live once,’ but the Staffords are making the more mature decision and staying true to one lavish property rather than owning several. As per the listing, the property will be a great fit for those “looking to create their dream home” or investors seeking a “lucrative redevelopment project.”

Plus, seeing as how Matthew Stafford is a family man with 4 children, the perfect house will be the one where they’re all gathered together. Now that the two houses are out on the listing for $5.7 million and $6.8 million respectively, let’s take a look at what these massive ranches have to offer.

An intricate look at the YOLO compound

The larger of the two homes is a serene retreat which was built in 1995 and is a perfect spot for a peaceful, serene environment. It stands on an ever-stretching grassy area of 1.6 acres, making it a good area for equestrian trails as well. Moreover, the property houses an 800-square-foot guesthouse along with a pool house.

Next, the smaller property is a dream come true for tree-huggers. The ranch boasts pine, sycamore, pomegranate, citrus, and California pepper trees, and was built in 1957. Outside, there is a huge backyard with a private horse trail and the nearby community offers a swimming pool, tennis courts, sports court, and theater privileges.

The Staffords are looking to sell the two properties as a pair, but are also open to selling them individually. The YOLO compound is the perfect property to own for nature lovers or even if you’re a rag-tag Cowboy through and through.

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about.

