Matthew Stafford treated Kelly Stafford badly in college which led to her dating the $80 million QB’s backup as revenge

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford are an ideal couple, but things weren’t always that great. During college, Stafford didn’t have much time on his hands and it led to an interesting situation.

Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champs will look to start their title defense against a very staunch Bills defense. Buffalo is pegged to be a Super Bowl favorite.

Josh Allen has been trending upwards since his rookie year, and now, he’s ready to take that MVP leap. The Bills have a lot of star power on their team, and now they need to prove that they can take that next step and make it to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles has no shortage of star power either. They retooled with Allen Robinson to go alongside Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and they added Bobby Wagner on the defense that already has Aaron Donald. After winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles will be eager to come back and win again.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford had an interesting relationship in college

Matthew Stafford, who has a net worth of $80 million, and Kelly Stafford are college sweethearts, and they’ve had a great relationship till now. However, in college Kelly revealed that something was missing.

Matt apparently wasn’t the greatest boyfriend, and he didn’t really want Kelly as he wasn’t ready for a relationship at the moment. However, that made Kelly upset, and so she had to find a way to get revenge.

So, what did she do? Well, she decided the best revenge would be to date Stafford’s backup quarterback to teach him a lesson and make him jealous.

Well, things have clearly worked out. Kelly is very supportive of Stafford’s NFL career, and now that he’s a Super Bowl winner, their relationship has only gotten stronger.

