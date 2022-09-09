“XFL owner The Rock invading the NFL”: Football fans go crazy as Dwayne Johnson calls back his Super Bowl intro by kicking off the NFL season

Dwayne Johnson is back in the NFL scene, and he’s picking up right where he left off. Last year, he kicked off the Super Bowl, and now he’s kicking off the NFL season.

Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champs will look to start their title defense against a very staunch Bills defense. Buffalo is pegged to be a Super Bowl favorite.

Josh Allen has been trending upwards since his rookie year, and now, he’s ready to take that MVP leap. The Bills have a lot of star power on their team, and now they need to prove that they can take that next step and make it to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles has no shortage of star power either. They retooled with Allen Robinson to go alongside Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and they added Bobby Wagner on the defense that already has Aaron Donald. After winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles will be eager to come back and win again.

Dwayne Johnson opens up the NFL season

If you remember the NFL season last year, you would have remebered Dwayne Johnson coming in to give one of his classic motivational speeches before the Super Bowl.

Now, he’s back to open up the NFL season and fans were absolutely losing it.

. @TheRock kicked off Super Bowl LVI, so only right he kicks off The 2022 NFL season 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/96GlIm1Vt3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Dwayne Johnson is also an owner of the spinoff league, the XFL, and fans were ready to make all kinds of jokes against him.

XFL owner The Rock invading the NFL pic.twitter.com/N5zaj2mfZ1 — Justin Fried (@JustinTFried) September 9, 2022

the rock is too busy being michael buffer at nfl games to come deal with the tribal chief it’s sad to see — Logan (@IBSLivesMatter2) September 9, 2022

When all is said and done, Dwayne Johnson is making the NFL just that little bit more entertaining. Rams vs. Bills is a great way to start the year off, and The Rock just adds on.

